9 Hot Springs In BC Where You Can Soak Your Worries Away In Nature (PHOTOS)
Warm up this winter. ♨️
Hot springs are an amazing natural phenomenon that makes you feel like you're in a five-star spa, but without the price tag that usually comes with that.
Adventuring to some of these surreal hot springs in B.C. makes for the perfect activity any time of year, and is one of the few outdoor things you can do throughout the winter that doesn't entail freezing your butt off.
With the steam around you and maybe even a little snow falling, it's the ideal relaxation time for a romantic getaway or friend retreat. The secluded nature of some of these springs adds to the tranquillity of the whole experience. You can wind down and enjoy the peacefulness of nature while soaking up the natural minerals.
If that sounds like the ideal way to spend your weekend afternoon, then get ready to add some spots to your travel bucket list. Here are nine beautiful hot springs that you can road trip to this winter to warm up.
Sloquet Hot Springs
Price: $10 for the day.
Address: Sloquet Hot Springs, Fraser Valley C, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: These hot springs are less than four hours from Vancouver and are pretty reasonably priced. There are a few small pools, and they are tucked away basically in the middle of nature, making it feel like a total retreat.
Keyhole Hot Springs
Price: Free
Address: Lillooet Forest Service Road, Squamish-Lillooet C, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Some hot springs are within beautiful and luxurious spas, and others require a little work to get there. This hot spring is on a 4.1-kilometre-long trail, but it's worth the journey to get here. Because of the hike, it's super remote and absolutely stunning.
Halfway Hot Springs
Price: Free year-round for day use.
Address: Halfway River Hot Springs, Central Kootenay K, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Make sure to have a capable vehicle to take on the forest service road to get here. It's worth it, though, for these breathtaking hot springs.
Radium Hot Springs Pools
Price: $16.50 for an adult entry.
Address: 5420 Hwy. 93, Radium Hot Springs, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: If a remote drive or hiking isn't calling your name , you might want to try going to a hot spring with easier access. You can go in the Radium Hot Springs pools for a relaxing soak filled with minerals, no hike required.
Pitt River Hot Springs
Address: Pitt-Bucklin FSR, Fraser Valley F, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This magical place will literally melt away all of your worries. Getting there means a drive and then a boat ride and a long bike ride though, so only go if you're prepared and up for a serious adventure!
Lussier Hot Springs
Price: Free
Address: Lussier Hot Springs, Cranbrook, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This hot spring is especially cool because you can jump from the freezing cold water on one side, to the toasty temperatures of the pool right after. Truly, nature's spa.
Ram Creek Hot Springs
Price: Free
Address: Ram Creek Hot Springs, East Kootenay E, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This is another one with a hike to get there, but it pays off. You're surrounded by mountains and meadows, giving you an amazing backdrop while you relax in the warm water.
Liard River Hot Springs Provincial Park
Price: $5 for adults, between April 1 and October 31.
Address: Liard River Hot Springs Provincial Park
Why You Need To Go: Stoll along the boardwalk here through a lush forest and warm water swap and you'll find yourself at the spacious hot sping pool, which is actually the second-largest hot spring in all of Canada, There are lush plants around you, and lots of wildlife too.
Harrison Hot Springs Pool
Price: Ranges per room and accommodation type.
Address: 101 Hot Springs Rd., Harrison Hot Springs, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: These hot springs are super popular, because they're easy to get to and still relaxing. There are multiple pools here, including a lap pool, all full of amazing minerals.
The website also says that Michael Bublé has been there, so enough said. You can only use the pools if you're a resort guest though, which means that it might be time for a weekend getaway!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on Dec 5, 2021.
