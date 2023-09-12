This Mesmerizing US Hot Spring Is One Of The World's 'Largest' & It's A Sea Of Colours
It's straight out of a Sci-Fi movie.
U.S. National Parks are full of so many incredible natural wonders including one of the largest hot springs in the world, and it feels as though you're on another planet.
The Grand Prismatic Spring can be found in Midway Geyser Basin at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, and it looks as though it's been plucked straight out of a Sci-Fi movie.
The huge hot spring is the largest in Yellowstone and the third largest in the world at up to 330 feet in diameter and more than 121 feet deep, according to the U.S. National Parks Service.
The hot spring is truly mesmerizing with bright turquoise waters surrounded by yellow, red and brown.
The impressive hues are due to "thermophiles," microscopic organisms that live in the hydrothermal water. These thermophiles group together and appear as masses of colour.
According to the National Parks Service, the hydrothermal water at Grand Prismatic Spring can "severely burn" so you shouldn't try to touch the water.
You'll need to stay on the boardwalks and designated trails for this reason, but you'll still have plenty of incredible photo ops as you walk around the spring.
There's limited parking in the area – especially between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. – so you'll want to head down early to get a spot to see the spring in all its glory.
Grand Prismatic Spring
Price: Entrance passes to Yellowstone National Park start from US$20 per person. Private vehicle passes with unlimited entry for one vehicle and all passengers for seven consecutive days start from US$35.
Address: Yellowstone National Park, WY
Why You Need To Go: This enormous hot spring is one of the largest in the world. Visiting feels like being on another planet with bright blue water surrounded be a sea of colours.
