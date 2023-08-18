You Can Stay On The Actual 'Yellowstone' Dutton Ranch In Montana & Here's How To Visit
Kevin Costner (probably) won't be there!
If you're a huge Yellowstone fan, you can actually make your dreams come true. The actual Dutton Ranch used to film the show is in Montana and you're able to book a stay there.
Chief Joseph Ranch, a family-owned working ranch in western Montana, is one of the main filming locations for the hit TV show starring Kevin Costner.
While the real-life ranch is around four and half hour's away from Yellowstone National Park, visitors can take a leap into the Yellowstoneuniverse as two of the cabins used in the show are available to stay in.
That's right, Rip Wheeler and Lee Dutton's cabins are available for stays.
It isn't just the cabins that have been used for filming either — barns, corrals and fields all featured in the show.
The great room, kitchen, and the back and front porches of the main lodge were also used for filming too.
As part of every reservation, you'll get a tour of the ranch and the lodge so you'll get the full experience of life on the Dutton Ranch.
Bookings start from $1,900 per night for four guests, but if you have a larger group, you can add an additional four people for an additional $68 per person per night.
So if you want to check out the Yellowstone sets, up close, book a stay!
Chief Joseph Ranch
Price: Cabins start from $1,900 a night for four people
Address: Chief Joseph Ranch, 125 Appaloosa Tr. Darby, MT
Why You Need To Go: You can fully immerse yourself in the Yellowstone universe by booking a stay at the real-life working ranch used to film the hit TV show. You can book stays in Rip Wheeler or Lee Dutton's cabins and take a tour of the main lodge.