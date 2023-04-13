'Yellowstone' Co-Stars Say They're In A Relationship & Fans Of The Show Are Thrilled
They are a couple on the show as well. 🤠🤠
Two stars of Yellowstone have confirmed that their on-screen romance has turned into a real-world relationship, and fans could not be more excited by the news.
Ryan Bingham, 42, and Hassie Harrison, 33, who play an on-screen couple, went Instagram official on Wednesday.
Bingham posted a photo of himself and Harrison kissing in front of a fire while wearing matching outfits of camo jackets, blue jeans, baseball caps and rubber boots.
"More than a spark 🔥," the actor wrote in the caption and tagged Harrison.
"I love you, cowboy. 🥰" Harrison replied in the comments.
Bingham stars as Walker in Yellowstone, a musician and former convict who becomes a ranch hand.
Harrison plays Laramie, a barrel racer and also a ranch hand. The two are also in a relationship on the show.
According to E News, their real-life romance comes two years after Bingham, who is an award-winning musician in real life, split from his wife Anna Axster with whom he has three kids.
Harrison on the other hand was in a previous relationship with One Tree Hill actor Austin Nichols. Insider notes that the relationship may have ended sometime in March 2020.
It looks like the new off-screen romance is getting approval from several of their Yellowstone co-stars.
Jen Landon, who plays Teeter, commented "😍😍😍😍" on the post and Bob Kirkland, who stars as Sheriff Ramsey, shared "😍♥️⭐️."
Kathryn Kelly, who plays Emily, also commented with "🥲🥲🥲🥲🤍🤍🤍🤍."
"Let’s go, happy for you two!!🤠," wrote Jeremy Richardson, who also plays a Bar M cowboy in season 5.
Fans of the Paramount series are also clearly excited by the news.
"Wait. Y’all are REAL!!!!!!!! Yasssssss 😍❤️ 👏🏽 the first time I’ve ever cheered on an on-screen couple, off screen 💞" one person wrote.
"I'm hearing hearts break around the world, mine included. In all seriousness, this makes my heart so happy and I'm glad you found love again!" another person shared.
Others expressed some humour in the comments.
"I guess what happens at Yellowstone doesn’t stay there anymore lol," one person wrote.
Another person said they bet "Forrie Smith is PISSED!" referring to the on-screen feud between Bingham and Smith's character over Harrison. Many others also followed in that same direction.
Yellowstone is in the midst of its fifth season with more episodes expected in summer 2023, according to PEOPLE.
There are also some concerns about the future of the show after reports have come out saying the star of the show, Kevin Costner may be leaving the program. According to Deadline, a big reason was due to Costner's shooting schedule.
Fans will have to be patient and wait for more information to be confirmed by the show's creators.
There have been several spinoffs of Yellowstone to date, including one season of 1883 and one season of 1923, which has been renewed for a season 2.
It looks like there is another one in the works.
Paramount Media Networks head Chris McCarthy revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey will star in a spinoff.