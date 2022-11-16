'Yellowstone' Was Spotted Filming In A Small Texas Town & Kevin Costner Met Fans (VIDEOS)
Gil Birmingham was spotted, too!
A quiet north Texas town recently stood as the backdrop for one of TV's most popular shows — "Yellowstone."
Production for a season 5 episode of the Paramount+ show took place on November 15 in a town square in Venus, TX — outside of Dallas — and lead actor Kevin Costner was right in the thick of it, according to various social media posts.
Locals flocked to the area to get a glimpse of the Academy Award-winning actor.
One interaction was caught on camera and posted to Twitter by WFAA reporter Rebecca Lopez, and you can see the celeb throwing a football and smiling in between filming.
\u201cWe caught up with Kevin Costner taking a break from filming Yellowstone in Venus, Texas! He has a pretty good arm! @Yellowstone @wfaa\u201d— Rebecca Lopez (@Rebecca Lopez) 1668553620
The production blocked off a portion of traffic, but that didn't stop hopefuls from watching from afar and even going live on Facebook, as fan Sylvia Allen did.
Her clip shows Costner conversing with others off-set, and she expressed excitement in a later post that he "looked right her."
Another special moment was caught on camera by Instagram user @raisingsilashenry as the star blew a few kisses to onlookers out a car window while being driven away from set.
Other "Yellowstone" stars like Gil Birmingham and Moses Brings Plenty were also spotted; the latter was spotted speaking with a woman while surrounded by beaming spectators.
The show's filming only occupied the area for one day, according to a post from Venus' mayor James Burgess.
So, if you're rushing to the town in hopes of spotting John Dutton in the middle of a scene, you probably just missed him.