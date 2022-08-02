B.J. Novak's 'Vengeance' Takes Place In West Texas But It Wasn't Actually Filmed There
He visited so many famous TX landmarks!
B.J. Novak directed his first film, Vengeance, which takes viewers to West Texas for a dark comedy adventure. However, most of the movie was actually filmed in New Mexico and some small towns in the Lone Star State.
It was reported by multiple sources that most of the locations were in the vast deserts of Albuquerque and a smaller city named Artesia, which are both in NM. They boast a similar arid environment and weren't too far away from its neighboring state.
The Office alum chose these cities because they are "extremely friendly" to filmmakers. He was still able to give the movie a Wild West touch by adding Texans to the production, as reported by the Albuquerque Journal.
They started recording in New Mexico's state capital in March 2020, though they had to pause after two weeks because of COVID-19. It was said to resume later that year and was completed in 2021.
The movie stars Novak, himself, and other well-known names like Ashton Kutcher, Issa Rae, and Dove Cameron.
Novak still showed a ton of love for Texas on and off-screen.
He recently took a trip to San Antonio, TX where he visited the Alamo, a Buc-ee's gas station, and other spots like the iconic Alamo Drafthouse.
The actor is also a fan of the legendary Texas fast food chain, Whataburger. He revealed in a recent interview with People Magazine that he loves the Honey Butter Chicken biscuit, which is only served for breakfast and he wishes they would serve it all day long.
Vengeance premiered July 29 and is currently in theatres at the time of this article's publication.