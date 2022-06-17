I Tried In-N-Out Vs. Whataburger & I’ve Settled The Ultimate Debate As An Unbiased Floridian
The West Coast is going to want me In-N-Out of here! 🍔
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
It's the ultimate showdown of fast-food burger chains, a tale as old as time and a coastal rivalry that will make you choose a side: Whataburger Vs. In-N-Out Burger.
As a Floridian from the Southern tip of the Sunshine State, I'm unbiased. I have no roots in the Texas-born and California-born restaurants — though, I've tried both... and I understand the competition.
In-N-Out is notoriously known for staying on the West Coast, although it branched out to some Central locations, especially in Texas, though Whataburger stays in the Central region and expanded to the East Coast.
My college town on the Panhandle had a Whataburger location and I lived in Texas for the better half of a year before moving back home. My Texas apartment was within walking distance from one of the locations... It was so convenient, it was almost dangerous.
As far as In-N-Out, I've been to California and Las Vegas more than once to get a good idea of its meaty burger taste, and when I realized Californians and Texans defend their burgers like we, Floridians, defend our Publix Subs, I knew it was time to settle the debate once and for all.
Whataburger
Whataburger's juicy sandwiches are not only delicious, but they are also pretty massive in circumference. From chicken strip sandwiches to hearty beef burgers and even breakfast wraps, the fast-food venue has an item for any and all burger lovers.
My personal favorite order wasn't even their signature burger, it was the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich with a side of fries and their creamy chocolate milkshakes. Can anyone say food coma?
This sandwich wasn't the kind of handheld that you look between the bun and wonder where the ingredients went. It was jam-packed with juicy tenders, cheese, and two types of sauces that you got lost in.
If you aren't a fry-to-milkshake dipper — guilty as charged — their thin crispy fries go perfectly with their very own spicy ketchup.
Their small drinks are also supersized, but, as you can imagine, it was crafted in the heart of Corpus Christi, TX, and, as they say, "everything is bigger in Texas."
Their beef meats are also mouthwatering, and I love the many combinations you can get between the buns.
I've never had a bad experience coming to Whataburger, and when it was right around the corner from my apartment, it was the cherry on top of a boozy night!
In-N-Out Burger
Okay, before the entire West Coast comes at me with pitch forks, let me just say this: In-N-Out has a mean burger. However, that's all that's on their menu for main entrées.
Yes, they have the cheese fries which will have you daydreaming, and their signature sauce is tough to beat, but overall, the burger was extremely overhyped.
It looked like a Krabby Patty, so the presentation was immaculate, but it was a way smaller burger than the other chain's food items, and it truly tasted like any other.
Also, In-N-Out, overall, is fairly cheaper. Their highest menu item is below $10, and it hovers at around $5-6, whereas, some Whataburger items can exceed a little over $10.
The first time I tried it, I was in Las Vegas on the strip, and we waited in a line that seemed like it went on for days, to finally realize the menu was small, with limited items to choose from.
When I tried it again in San Francisco, I waited in another long line that zig-zagged around the restaurant and started second-guessing my taste buds.
Ultimately, it was satisfying but it seemed more like a tourist trap than a burger joint.
Winner
Overall, the clear winner, in my opinion, is Whataburger. Though, I will say, what it lacks in presentation, it gains in size and flavor. There are just way too many options to choose from that blow In-N-Out out of the water.
While the California-based chain isn't bad, Texas' franchise checks way more boxes than its West Coast counterpart.
Please, don't send me hate mail. I'm just a hungry writer, who loves a good sandwich.
I'll go back to my Pub Subs now.