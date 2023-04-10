I Tried McDonald's Big Mac Vs. Burger King's Whopper & Settled The Great Fast Food Debate
I was lost in the sauce. 🍔
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
It's almost a popular American tradition to go to your nearest McDonald's or Burger King and get a beloved juicy Big Mac or Whopper, but when it comes down to it, how do you decide which establishment is going to nourish you the most?
I tend to eat McDonald's more out of its convenient distance to my house, but I always loved a good hearty Whopper, so I figured it was time to venture out and settle the greatest fast food debate there ever was: Big Mac vs. Whopper.
I went to the nearest chains and got one of each for lunch. It was quite a close competition, and while they both were just under $6 a burger, only one thing stood out that the other burger didn't have: the sauce.
Big Mac
A Big Mac.
Jenna Kelley | Narcity
The Big Mac was smaller in size, but it had two patties, lettuce, diced onion, cheese, pickles and Big Mac sauce.
Folks, if you take one thing away from this whole debate, just know this, I was lost in the sauce. The creamy secret spread was what made the Big Mac so delicious. I also like that the McDonald's sandwich has thinly chopped lettuce and onions.
The only thing about the Big Mac is that it is so messy and hard to stay in one piece without the toppings falling everywhere.
Whopper
A whopper.
Jenna Kelley | Narcity
The whopper is massive! There is a clear difference after unwrapping both sandwiches that you're getting more your money's worth with Burger King.
They gave me the option to have cheese, but I just asked for it as it comes. This sandwich had lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions. The sauce used is a mix of mayo and ketchup.
The veggies aren't thinly chopped, giving each bite a mouthful of substance.
There is one patty, and it made the burger way less messy.
Verdict
If I had to choose, although it was a close call, I'd go with the Big Mac. It was all in the sauce for me!
The Whopper tasted like a regular burger you could make at home, even down to the way they chopped the vegetable toppings.
As far as the Big Mac, it's all in the secret sauce — sort of like Spongebob's fictional Krabby Patties — I can now understand the hype.