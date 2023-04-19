McDonald's Big Mac Sauce Is Finally Coming Out As A Dip & There's Only One Way To Get It
You can finally take home the secret sauce! 🍔
There is nothing tastier than a McDonald's signature Big Mac with the popular ingredient being the company's secret sauce. Now, the fast-food chain is rolling it out as a dipping cup so you can order it on the side and use it as a condiment for any other menu item.
However, it's not available to everyone. You can only get your hands on them at U.S. locations only and it begins on April 27 until supplies last. You can only order them on the McDonald's app, so you might want to make sure you punch in a couple of extra dips to save them for later.
The chain established the sauce in 1968 and is promoting its history on the new sleek blue and silver packaging that screams exclusive.
The only other time Americans were able to bring the sauce home was back in 2017 when the fast-food company gave away 10,000 bottles of the saucy goodness, kicking off a social media frenzy.
The company uploaded the announcement to its Instagram page on April 19 after teasing it just two days before.
The recent announcement has already over 48K likes and over 900 comments (at the time of this article's publication), as people await the drop of their favorite dressing.
Even big-name brands like Hot Wheels' and Footlocker's accounts replied to the post:
"You have our attention."
"Can I preorder a case, please?"
So many fans of the menu item are excited for the tangy, sweet and creamy dip to be a side order for any item they choose.