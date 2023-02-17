I Tried McDonald's Cardi B & Offset Meal To See If It's Worth The Upcharge (PHOTOS)
I thought it would be cheaper...
McDonald's partnered with rappers Cardi B and Offset to do a combo meal, which officially came out on Valentine's Day at participating locations across the U.S. After seeing all the hype online, I had to check it out.
So, I went to my local fast food chain and asked for the couple's order. I got a special bag that had their names on it, along with two large soft drinks.
For one person, it definitely was more than enough, so I recommend you order with a friend because it's a lot of food.
What's in the Cardi B And Offset Meal?
The Cardi B and Offset Meal comes with two large drinks, a Quarter Pounder with cheese, a cheeseburger, large fries, and an apple pie.
You can choose what drinks you get, but the company's website recommends a Hi-C and a Coke, as that's what the celebrities order.
How Much Is The Cardi B And Offset Meal?
The Cardi-B & Offset Meal at the Fort Lauderdale, FL location was $13.45.
As far as the average prices for each item sold separately, it seems you can get the same amount of food and drinks for the same price or even a bit cheaper.
The Cardi B & Offset Meal Drive-Thru Order
Associate Editor, Jenna Kelley, ordering the Cardi B & Offset Meal.
Jenna Kelley | Narcity
When I asked for the Cardi B & Offset meal, the employees seemed confused, and I later found out how confused they actually were.
I got up to the drive-thru window, and the employee only handed me one drink. I had to mention that it came with two, so I fulfilled my full order.
He told me the meal came out to $11 and he never gave me a receipt, so I looked it up on my bank statement what I was charged. I was disappointed that it was actually more expensive.
This leads to me the order...which, full disclaimer, they got it all wrong.
The Cardi B & Offset Meal Menu Items
It was supposed to come with a Quarter Pounder with cheese, which is my usual McDonald's order, but they gave me a Big Mac instead.
The difference between both burgers is that a Big Mac has lettuce, Big Mac sauce and two patties. The Quarter Pounder with cheese has no lettuce and one Quarter Pound patty.
The rap stars also get Barbecue sauce, and the establishment forgot that, too.
However, between the two drinks, the cheeseburger, the large fry and the apple pie, most of the order was correct.
Associate Editor, Jenna Kelley, eating a Big Mac. Right: Associate Editor, Jenna Kelley, eating an apple pie.
While I've had all the items before, the taste between the burgers wasn't detrimental to the final conclusion, and the combination paired well together.
The one thing I never tried was McDonald's Hi-C beverage and the apple pie. The Hi-C wasn't anything special, but the apple pie, for a fast food restaurant, was delicious!
The Verdict
It was not worth it to me because even if I got the correct menu items, it was so expensive. I thought they were going to cut a deal, as it's a limited-time offer, but after a quick google search for the average price of each item, it equaled out.
A Quarter Pounder with cheese meal averages out to $5.79 (yes, a Big Mac is more expensive), and the meal comes with fries and a drink.
Now, all you need is a cheeseburger from the dollar menu, which comes to a total of $6.79, and a large drink, which is around $1.49 making the total $8.28.
Add an apple pie, which is about $1.50, adding to a final bill of $9.78.
Let's say you upgrade your fries and drink with the Quarter Pounder larger sizes, it usually is a 50-cent-$1.50 upcharge. Now, you're at $11.28 max.
It is still cheaper or averages about the same as the rap artists' exclusive package with tax. So, I think they really just slapped a name on a bag and got the celebrities to promote it.