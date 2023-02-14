McDonald's Has Launched A Cardi B and Offset Meal But There's Bad News For Canada
Canadians are being left out in the cold. 🍟
McDonald's is launching a special Valentine's Day meal for fast food lovers, but Canadians who want to try it are going to be out of luck.
The new meal is a collaboration between McDonald's and the music power couple Cardi B and Offset, and features some of their favourite menu items.
What is the Cardi B and Offset McDonald's meal?
According to McDonald's, the new meal hits stores on February 14, Valentine's Day, and comes with Cardi B's favourite of a classic Cheeseburger with BBQ sauce and a large Coke.
It also comes with Offset's fave of a Quarter Pounder with cheese, a large Hi-C Orange Lava Burst and a large order of those classic French fries.
All topped off with an Apple Pie.
Plus, the meal comes with its own unique packaging, commemorating the couple and their fast food order.
Is the Cardi B and Offset McDonald's meal coming to Canada?
However, Canadian fans who might want to order this new meal are going to be left in the lurch.
According to an email from McDonald's Canada, the new meal is "U.S. only". It also added that these celeb meals are typically regulated to our neighbours down south.
So, Canadian fans who want to celebrate the love of these two artists are going to have to jump in the car and take a trip down south to take part in it.
Everyone else who doesn't feel like crossing the 49th parallel will just have to watch from afar as other people say "I Like It."
But Canadians aren't fully left out in the cold when it comes to fun and unique McDonald's items.
In February, McDonald's Canada announced that they're officially packaging Big Mac sauce for Canada's dipping pleasure.
Plus, they announced that they're bringing back their $1 coffee promotion this month, right on Valentine's Day.
Lots of big news for Canadian lovers of the golden arches.