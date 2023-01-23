IKEA Canada Is Having A Valentine's Day Dinner Under $40 & It's Surprisingly Gourmet
What says "I love you" more than meatballs?
Love is in the air, or maybe it's in the meatballs?
IKEA Canada is planning a romantic Valentine's Day event for you and your loved ones to participate in and it's the perfect date night for any IKEA lover.
At participating locations across Canada, you can take part in IKEA's Valentine's Dinner for 2 which features a whole three courses and will only run you $39.99.
Now that's a steal.
With the dinner, you get a few different options for each course. For starters, you can get either soup or a salad.
After that, you have three options for your main.
You can have their famous meatballs served with fresh herbs, potatoes, sour cream, arugula and pea salad.
If you're looking for a more plant-based option, you can choose their plant balls with curry cauliflower, lime, coconut sauce, and red pepper salsa.
Or you can pick the salmon served with vegetable vermicelli noodles, Sichuan vegetables and sesame coriander sauce.
As for dessert, your two options are berry cheesecake or chocolate caramel cake.
Can you imagine a more amorous menu?
Plus, you can guzzle back some Nordic fruit water and mocktails along with your food as they're included in the price.
But, if you want to get your buzz on, you have to pay extra for alcoholic drinks.
All that for nearly $40 isn't that bad at all, but it gets cheaper depending on other factors. If you're an IKEA Family member, you only have to pay $29.99.
And if you want to bring your kids to this experience, a children’s meal ticket will only cost you $4.99.
If this interests you, you can check out the IKEA Canada website for tickets and participating locations.
