IKEA Canada Is Recalling These Products Right Now & You Can Get A Full Refund
Most don't even require a receipt!
IKEA Canada may be the go-to when it comes to affordable furniture (and, of course, meatballs). But, every once in a while, the Swedish furniture manufacturer and retailer also has to recall some products.
The reasons can be as simple as non-compliance with regulations, or something as worrying as being a choking hazard for children.
Either way, if you have these items in your home right now, you could get a refund from your local IKEA – and a lot of the time a receipt or proof of purchase isn't even required.
TRIPPEVALS and HOPPVALS blinds
TRIPPEVALS and HOPPVALS blinds.
If you have the TRIPPEVALS and HOPPVALS blinds in your home, you might be entitled to a full refund.
These blinds are being recalled because they do not comply with a newer regulation instated by the Canadian government for window coverings of this kind.
If you bought these cellular blinds after May 1, 2021, you can bring them in for a full refund or for a repair to make them compliant. And no, don't worry, no proof of purchase is required.
METALLISK 0.4L espresso maker
The METALLISK espresso maker.
This stove-top espresso maker may have a sleek, minimalist look, but it also might be a hazard.
The reason it's on the recall list is because the valve on some specific items were deemed faulty and now carry the risk of the product bursting during use. Yikes.
However, not every single one sold counts for the recall. If your 0.4-litre METALLISK espresso maker with a stainless steel valve has a date stamp of either 2040 or 2204 (yyww), you should stop using it and contact IKEA for a refund. This only goes for items with this date stamp.
If yours qualifies, you can also bring it into IKEA for a full refund, no receipt required.
HEROISK and TALRIKA
Various HEROISK and TALRIKA plates, bowls and mugs.
If you have bowls, plates or mugs from these product lines, you should stop using them as soon as possible.
These items are being recalled due to a risk of breakage from hot content, which could lead to burns for users.
If you have some of these items, you can get in contact with the company and get yourself a full refund. No receipt is needed for this and there is no timeline for when you can bring them in, so there's no major rush!
KULLEN 3-drawer dresser
Three-drawer KULLEN dressers.
Here's a tip: this item has been recalled due to a tipping-over hazard.
Luckily, this isn't a full-on recall. The item, if anchored properly, poses no risk to users and there have been no reports of the dresser hurting or injuring people.
But, if it isn't anchored properly, it does pose a potential hazard. So, if you don't have the tip-over restraint, you can get yourself a full refund for the dresser. And, if you want to keep the dresser and don't have the tip-over anchor, you can get in contact with IKEA and they can get you one.
Not only will they deliver it, but they will also provide a free, one-time service where they will anchor it for you.
MATVRÅ Red/Blue Bib 2 Pack
A red and a blue MATVRÅ bib.
If you bought this bib two-pack, you can return it to IKEA for a full refund. The reason? It comes with a choking hazard.
The issue is that one of the buttons on the bib can come off, which can, unfortunately, become a hazard for children.
Only the red and blue pack is included in this recall, so if you have any of the other colours or patterns, you're in the clear.
Again, no proof of purchase is necessary, just bring it to your local IKEA and get a full refund.
GLIVARP dining room table
A GLIVARP table.
This table is also on the recall list due to the risk of the table's leaf (the part that extends the table) falling off.
The recall is only for the white frosted extendable table and IKEA is offering anyone who bought it a full refund. They also recommend you stop using it immediately.
So, take this to your nearest store and get that refund, no receipt needed.
CALYPSO ceiling lamps
A CALYPSO ceiling lamp.
Ceiling lamps with the date stamps 1625 to 1744 are being recalled because of a risk that the glass lampshade could detach and fall.
Again, if this is something you have, all you need to do is take it to your nearest IKEA and get a full refund. And you don't need you have a receipt at all to get your money back.
These aren't the only products getting recalled in Canada.
Just this week, a bunch of food items were recalled by the Canada Food Inspection Agency. So, while you're at it, why not also check your pantry?
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.