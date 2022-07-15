A New Tiny IKEA Store Just Opened In Canada & It's So Different To The Giant Superstores
Mini showrooms galore!
If you find most IKEA stores in Canada a little overwhelming, look no further! A mini version of the Swedish retailer just opened in Montreal and it looks surprisingly different.
Per Narcity Québec, the new (tiny) location opened its doors for the first time on July 14 in Boisbriand, on the north shore of Montreal.
Described as a "Planning Studio," it's apparently the first of its kind in Canada and the store aims to make IKEA "more accessible" to those who live in the Greater Montreal Area — and beyond.
The concept is to support Canadian residents who perhaps live in smaller or awkwardly-shaped apartments, so they can find home furnishing solutions for areas like the kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and living room.
Specialists will be on site to support with custom home furnishing packages, as well as to provide design advice.
@arianefortin31
IKEA s'installe à Boisbriand! 🙌 #quebec #quebecois#montreal #quebectiktok #narcityquebec #pourtoi
Rather than a bunch of offices or a super-sized furniture warehouse, this store is a mini collection of showrooms, adapted to the needs of customers in the region.
Narcity Québec learned that in Boisbriand, the showrooms have been designed to showcase furniture and decor that are most suitable for condo owners in the area.
There is some bad news though, as Canuck customers won't be able to get their Swedish meatball or cheap hot dog fix here.
This store doesn't sell food products on site, and there's no giant warehouse full of random home items to squeeze in your car, either!
The planning and development services are only available by appointment, but you can still pop into the store spontaneously for a look around and to get some home inspo!
If you're not local to Montreal, there are some teeny-tiny IKEAs in other parts of Canada too. This includes Brampton, London, and St. Catharines, in Ontario.
Have fun, shoppers!