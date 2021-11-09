Tiny IKEA Stores Are Popping Up Across Ontario & Here's A First Look Inside (PHOTOS)
"Start the car!" 🚗
Mini versions of IKEA stores have started to pop up around Ontario, and they look a bit different than the normal locations that you may be used to.
In October, IKEA Canada revealed it would be opening up new Design Studio locations throughout Ontario in Brampton, London, and St. Catharines. The one at St. Catharines is located at 221 Glendale Avenue, right inside of The Pen Centre mall.
Courtesy of IKEA Canada
These teeny tiny IKEAs won't come packed with their classic cafeteria and iconic meatballs or any IKEA products that you can actually take home with you. However, they will give their customers the power to create their interior design fantasies.
According to a press release, these particular stores give Canadian customers the IKEA experience by helping them "design and order complex home furnishing systems for the kitchen, bath, bedroom and living room by scheduling one-on-one planning sessions with a trained IKEA design expert or via a self-service planning station in a dedicated studio space."
Courtesy of IKEA Canada
You can select from a variety of materials to create your picture-perfect finishings for your home, but for a limited time only.
The IKEA Design Studios will be open for 12 to 18 months, and since the stores are significantly smaller than usual, any purchases made at these specific stores will be available for pick-up at a local IKEA branch or delivery.
The stores are significantly smaller than the massive warehouse locations and appointments to visit these locations can be made for both in-person and virtual visits.
Courtesy of IKEA Canada
The first of IKEA's Design Studios in Canada opened in Oshawa in September.