2 New IKEA Stores Are Hitting The GTA Next Week, But They're Not What You Might Expect

Just in time for some holiday shopping!

Colin Temple | Dreamstime, Google Maps

It's time to start the car because two IKEA stores are popping up across the GTA and they are open for business starting next week. However, they're going to be a lot smaller than usual.

IKEA Canada's Design Studios are setting up shop at Mississauga's Square One Shopping Centre and inside the Scarborough Town Centre. They will be having their grand openings on December 1 and December 3, respectively.

At the Mississauga location, they will be offering customers free planning services all throughout December as part of their grand opening. Plus IKEA family members can snag a $100 gift card that they can use on major purchases of $2,000 or more.

Now, these kinds of IKEAs aren't like the average big (blue) box store that you may be used to. According to a press release, these studios will give customers the ultimate design experience by helping them create their dream kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, and living rooms.

Shoppers can design their new space in a one-on-one planning sesh with an IKEA design pro or through a self-service planning station in one of the dedicated studio spaces.

Since these studios are smaller than the classic IKEA stores, they won't have a cafeteria and you won't be able to pack your car up to the brim with a massive furniture haul. Purchases made at these specific stores will be available for pick-up at another local IKEA or can also be pushed for delivery.

These aren't the first Design Studios to pop up throughout Ontario, though. Oshawa was the first to house a design studio in the province, with three other locations setting up shop in Brampton, St. Catharines and London.

IKEA Canada's Design Studios are only open for a limited time and, according to the press release, will be operational for the next 12 to 18 months.

This article’s left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

