IKEA Is Opening 3 New Spots In Ontario But They Will Look Different Than The Normal Stores

You can experience a whole new type of furniture shopping.

IKEA CANADA | CNW Group, Pen Centre | Google Maps

IKEA is opening new locations in Ontario following the success of its Oshawa Design Studio, which opened last month.

According to IKEA Canada, the stores will open in Brampton, 25 Peel Centre Drive, St. Catharines, 221 Glendale Avenue, and London 1680 Richmond Street North.

The IKEA Brampton Design Studio will be the first to open on October 14, 2021, followed by the St. Catharines and London locations which will open in late October or early November.

However, these new stores will look a little different than what you're used to. The studios are a new concept that lets customers "design and order complex home furnishing systems" by booking one-on-one appointments with an IKEA design expert or digitally via a self-service planning station.

It's also worth noting that the studios are significantly smaller than normal IKEA locations and food and furniture aren't available for immediate takeaway. Instead, any orders made can be delivered or picked up at another IKEA pick-up location.

"Our ambition is to become more accessible to Ontario residents by bringing IKEA closer to them and offering new, convenient services that meet the evolving demands of our lives at home," said Toronto Area Manager Niclas Karlsson-Järnkrok.

