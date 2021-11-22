IKEA Canada's Black Friday Event Has Landed & Here Are All The Details
It's greener than ever — and you can snag an in-store credit!
If you're trying to be a little more conscious with your shopping, IKEA Canada's Black Friday initiative called "Green Friday" might just have the best deals for you.
The home furnishing store's month-long campaign during the traditionally wild shopping month of November is meant to show that sustainable living is easier and more affordable than ever.
The retailer told Narcity that it's introducing a circular hub "where products that are gently used, were previously showroom displays or are now discontinued, make up an attractive range of second life products for sale at an affordable price."
When you go to the IKEA page, you can enter the city that you'll be shopping in to see what that particular location has on offer.
For instance, if you enter North York as your circular hub region, you could buy a HEMNES mirror cabinet with two doors for $124.50 instead of the usual price of $249.
If you'll be shopping in Calgary, you could pick up a KATTEVIK countertop sink for $55 instead of $110. There's nothing wrong with the product — it's just that it's in an open box!
You can reserve your piece online before picking it up at the store if you can't make it there right away.
As well as the circular hub, the company also has a Sell-Back program where you can exchange IKEA products you own for in-store credit.
"On November 27 between 10am and 4pm, drop off your gently used home furnishings and electronics at participating IKEA stores and get a coupon worth $25 off purchases of $150 or more (valid until December 4th)," says the site.
Other Canadian retailers have already gotten started on Black Friday sales.
Aritizia currently has up to 50% off of winter goodies for your cold-weather needs and you can stock up on candles at Bath & Body Works with their buy three, get three sale.
