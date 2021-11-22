Bath & Body Works Canada's Black Friday Sale Is On For 5 Days & You Can Get Huge Discounts
Time to stock up on candles!
For the week leading up to the annual day of deals, Bath & Body Works Canada's Black Friday sale is on and offering shoppers quite a few free items.
Anyone who wants to stock up on candles, soaps, fragrances and more can check out the mix and match "buy three, get three free" promotion that Bath & Body Works Canada is having across the country.
This deal is active across the entire store, which means shoppers don't need to get specific items to access the discount. They can buy any three products and then get another three at absolutely no cost.
When the offer is applied, the cheapest three items in the purchase will be given for free.
The deal is available in-store at locations across the country and on the Canadian online store.
Bath & Body Works Canada is offering this seasonal sale from November 22 all the way to Black Friday on November 26, so that's five days of savings.
For anyone planning on doing a little — or a lot of — shopping this year on Black Friday, there are a few hacks for how to make the most of the sales like shopping early and paying in installments.
Of course, other retailers and brands are also offering deals including Best Buy, Amazon and Sport Chek, to name a few.