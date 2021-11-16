Amazon Says Its Black Friday Event Will Have 'More Deals Than Ever' & Here's A Sneak Peek
The company is calling it a "48-hour deal event."💰
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Get ready, bargain hunters! Details about Amazon Canada's Black Friday event have officially been released and the retailer is promising more deals "than ever before."
On Monday, November 15, the company announced that its Black Friday event would include "deep discounts" across a range of products, including fashion, electronics, Amazon devices and brands, entertainment and more.
Between Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26, customers will be able to find all of these deals on the company's website, app or by asking eligible devices, "Alexa, what are my deals?"
During the 48-hour event, there will also be discounts and offers from independent selling partners, which include small and medium-sized businesses.
Prime members will get early access to select deals throughout the holiday season.
What will be on offer?
For those hoping to plan ahead, Amazon has already shared a sneak peek of the items that will be discounted for Black Friday, and it includes products from big brands like Calvin Klein, Levis, Samsung and more.
For example, select 4K & HD TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG will go on sale, as well as some headphones from Bose, Sony and Beats.
Customers will also be able to get up to 40% off select Samsung desktops, monitors, TVs, and tablets, as well as up to 25% off laptops from other brands.
There will also be up to 40% off some Levi's clothing, up to 30% off select Calvin Klein outerwear and up to 20% off eligible Adidas items, as well as many other offers.
For those hoping to nab deals on beauty products, brands like OPI, Pureology, Redken, La Roche-Posay and more will be up to 40% cheaper. Certain hair appliances, electric toothbrushes, fragrances and cosmetics will be discounted too, including L'Oreal Paris and Sally Hansen, among others.
If you just can't wait to get started, early Black Friday deals have already launched at companies like Canadian Tire, Best Buy Canada, Staples and more.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.