H&M's Pre-Black Friday Sale Is On Now & You Can Buy New Clothes Up To 50% Off

You can get a whole new winter wardrobe without blowing your budget.

@hm | Instagram, Brittany Barber | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you feel like you have nothing to wear anymore, you can get a major wardrobe upgrade at H&M this week. The pre-Black Friday sale is on now and you can get up to 50% off clothes, shoes and accessories.

The sale runs until November 24 (in-store and online) with discounted prices already listed on the website. We can only imagine what incredible discounts we'll find on actual Black Friday.

There's always a great deal going on at H&M but now's the time to shop for new winter clothes and even stock up on summer essentials that are now on sale.

You can get this light gray puffer jacket on sale for just $36.99 or this black long cardigan for a jaw-dropping $7.99.

Men's clothing and kids' clothing are also included in the pre-Black Friday sale for as little as $5.99. You can essentially put together a whole outfit for less than $100.

Details: The pre-Black Friday sale is on now until November 24 and you can get up to 50% off clothes for men, women and kids. Happy shopping!

