The Best Early Black Friday Fashion Deals In Canada You Can Shop For Now
Save big on your favourite brands like Old Navy, Michael Kors, Nordstrom and so many more!
Cyber week is the best time of the year to save on gifts and treats for yourself. This year, shipping delays are leading many Canadians to get their holiday shopping done earlier.
If you can't wait to shop, here are some fashion brands that are offering early Black Friday deals right now.
Aerie
Using the code GIFTSZN, you can get 30% off purchases of 4+ items, 25% off three items or 20% off two items.
Amazon Canada
Amazon has early Black Friday deals on a bunch of categories, including fashion with daily flash deals on brands like Hanes.
Ardene
The pre-Black Friday sale over at Ardene includes 40% off select categories and a starting-at-10$ sleepwear deal until November 23. You can even find some really great Aritzia dupes.
ASOS
All sale items are an extra 20% off when you use the code MORESALE at checkout.
The Bay
Use code FRIENDS to get 15% off (20% if you pay with a Hudson's Bay Mastercard) your purchase until November 18.
Bluenotes
You can save 40%-50% off storewide at Bluenotes right now and today only (November 17) there's a BOGO deal on sleepwear.
Clearly
Using the code FRIDAY40, you can get up to 80% off frames and 40% off lenses with free shipping over $50.
Coach Outlet
You can save up to 70% off on purses and accessories from Coach with free shipping on all orders.
DSW
Women's boots (brands like Steve Madden and Dolce Vita) are up to 50% off and Timberland boots are up to 25% at DSW right now.
GAP
Use the code TREAT to get 40% off your purchase and get an extra 10% with code MORE. Free shipping applies to orders over $50.
GlassesUSA
Starting today and running until December 1, you can save 65% on frames using the code EARLY65, 40% off designer glasses or sunglasses with the code DESIGNER40, buy one get one free on glasses and sunglasses using code BOGOFREE and 25% off contact lenses using code CONTACTS25.
H&M
Get 15% off your $80 purchase with free shipping using the code 1825 today only (November 17).
Kate Spade
Using code BFPREVIEW, you can save up to 50% off Kate Spade items until November 23.
lululemon
Lululemon has great offers in their "We Made Too Much" section with popular items like Align Tank.
Michael Kors
You can get find some amazing limited-time Michael Kors Black Friday sale items starting at just $39. Shipping is free on orders over $50.
Nordstrom Canada
Early Black Friday deals are on at Nordstrom until November 26 including your favourite brands like UGG and The North Face and get free shipping.
Old Navy Canada
You can save up to 50% and get items for as low as $12 at Old Navy's storewide sale. Make sure to try these Old Navy shopping hacks to save even more.
Penningtons
If you're looking for plus-size clothing, Pennington carries sizes 14 to 32. You can get 30% off their holiday collection from November 16 to 18.
PrettyLittleThing
You can save up to 70% off on everything during PrettyLittleThing's 'Pink Friday' sale.
Reebok Canada
When you sign up for a free account on the Reebok site, you'll be able to save 50% off your purchase during the brand's early access sale.
RW&Co
Until November 18, you can save up to 40% regular price outerwear and accessories with free shipping over $99.
Sheertex
The Canadian hosiery brand makes tights and accessories out of a really unique fabric that's "nearly indestructible" and you can still save 50% storewide today.
SHEIN
You can already save up to 75% at SHEIN during their early Black Friday sale and get up to an extra 20% depending on how much you spend using code BLACKF.
Silk Maison
Looking for a New Year's Even dress? Use code BFR30 to get 30% off clothing at Silk Maison (sale items excluded).