Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
black friday

The Best Early Black Friday Fashion Deals In Canada You Can Shop For Now

Save big on your favourite brands like Old Navy, Michael Kors, Nordstrom and so many more!

The Best Early Black Friday Fashion Deals In Canada You Can Shop For Now
@aerie | Instagram, @rwco | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Cyber week is the best time of the year to save on gifts and treats for yourself. This year, shipping delays are leading many Canadians to get their holiday shopping done earlier.

If you can't wait to shop, here are some fashion brands that are offering early Black Friday deals right now.

Aerie

Using the code GIFTSZN, you can get 30% off purchases of 4+ items, 25% off three items or 20% off two items.

Amazon Canada

Amazon has early Black Friday deals on a bunch of categories, including fashion with daily flash deals on brands like Hanes.

Ardene

The pre-Black Friday sale over at Ardene includes 40% off select categories and a starting-at-10$ sleepwear deal until November 23. You can even find some really great Aritzia dupes.

ASOS

All sale items are an extra 20% off when you use the code MORESALE at checkout.

The Bay

Use code FRIENDS to get 15% off (20% if you pay with a Hudson's Bay Mastercard) your purchase until November 18.

Bluenotes

You can save 40%-50% off storewide at Bluenotes right now and today only (November 17) there's a BOGO deal on sleepwear.

Clearly

Using the code FRIDAY40, you can get up to 80% off frames and 40% off lenses with free shipping over $50.

Coach Outlet

You can save up to 70% off on purses and accessories from Coach with free shipping on all orders.

DSW

Women's boots (brands like Steve Madden and Dolce Vita) are up to 50% off and Timberland boots are up to 25% at DSW right now.

GAP

Use the code TREAT to get 40% off your purchase and get an extra 10% with code MORE. Free shipping applies to orders over $50.

GlassesUSA

Starting today and running until December 1, you can save 65% on frames using the code EARLY65, 40% off designer glasses or sunglasses with the code DESIGNER40, buy one get one free on glasses and sunglasses using code BOGOFREE and 25% off contact lenses using code CONTACTS25.

H&M

Get 15% off your $80 purchase with free shipping using the code 1825 today only (November 17).


Kate Spade

Using code BFPREVIEW, you can save up to 50% off Kate Spade items until November 23.

lululemon

Lululemon has great offers in their "We Made Too Much" section with popular items like Align Tank.

Michael Kors

You can get find some amazing limited-time Michael Kors Black Friday sale items starting at just $39. Shipping is free on orders over $50.

Nordstrom Canada

Early Black Friday deals are on at Nordstrom until November 26 including your favourite brands like UGG and The North Face and get free shipping.

Old Navy Canada

You can save up to 50% and get items for as low as $12 at Old Navy's storewide sale. Make sure to try these Old Navy shopping hacks to save even more.

Penningtons

If you're looking for plus-size clothing, Pennington carries sizes 14 to 32. You can get 30% off their holiday collection from November 16 to 18.

PrettyLittleThing

You can save up to 70% off on everything during PrettyLittleThing's 'Pink Friday' sale.

Reebok Canada

When you sign up for a free account on the Reebok site, you'll be able to save 50% off your purchase during the brand's early access sale.

RW&Co

Until November 18, you can save up to 40% regular price outerwear and accessories with free shipping over $99.

Sheertex

The Canadian hosiery brand makes tights and accessories out of a really unique fabric that's "nearly indestructible" and you can still save 50% storewide today.

SHEIN

You can already save up to 75% at SHEIN during their early Black Friday sale and get up to an extra 20% depending on how much you spend using code BLACKF.

Silk Maison

Looking for a New Year's Even dress? Use code BFR30 to get 30% off clothing at Silk Maison (sale items excluded).

From Your Site Articles

6 Weighted Blankets That'll Keep Your Loved Ones Warm & Snug This Holiday Season

Might have to gift one to yourself, too. 🎁

Endy, Indigo

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Do you know someone who just can't deal with winter? Well, along with other cozy gift ideas like heated slippers and funky socks, you should consider adding a weighted blanket to your shopping list.

Keep Reading Show less

Walmart Canada's Early Black Friday Sale Starts Tonight & Here's A Sneak Peak

You might want to set an alarm. 👀

Andreistanescu | Dreamstime, @walmartcanada | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Good news for bargain shoppers! Walmart Canada's early Black Friday sale launches online tonight, November 17, at 9 p.m EST and in stores November 18 at 7 a.m. EST. You can find hundreds of deals on a huge range of products, including brands like Ninja, Samsung, Keurig and more.

Keep Reading Show less

Reebok Canada Is Having A 50% Off Early Black Friday Sale For A Limited Time Only

Reebok members can get shoes for as little s $25 right now!

May Ning | Narcity Media, @bessiedoo | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Brands have been coming out with Black Friday deals almost daily and some catch our eyes more than others. One of the best early deals we've seen so far is Reebok Canada's 50% off sitewide sale.

Keep Reading Show less

These Silk Pillowcases Are On Sale RN & They’re A Total Game-Changer

This is not an exaggeration!

Silk Maison

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Right now, Silk Maison is having its annual early Black Friday sale on tons of lavish silk items including pillowcases.

Keep Reading Show less