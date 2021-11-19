You Can Get Adidas Ultraboosts For Up To 45% Off This Weekend Only

Best Buy Canada's Black Friday sale officially kicks off today with thousands of marked-down items, from electronics and smart home products to kitchen appliances and exercise equipment.
It's a good time to shop, especially if you're just starting your holiday shopping now. You can find gifts for everyone on your list while staying on budget.
We've gathered 18 popular items that you can buy during the Black Friday sale.
Vitamix 6500 1.9L 1500-Watt Stand Blender
Best Buy Canada
Price: $399.99 (
$799.99)
Details: You can save $400 on this Vitamix blender that comes with three pre-programmed settings, so you can make smoothies, spreads, soups and more with just a press of a button.
Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer
Best Buy Canada
Price: $179.99 (
$229.99)
Details: Air fryers are a hot commodity right now and you can save $50 when you buy this one. It comes with two baskets so you can cook two different foods at the same time. Dinners at home will be a breeze with this type of appliance on deck.
Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera
Best Buy Canada
Price: $379.99 (
$439.99)
Details: You can save $60 on this Google Nest cam that's battery-powered and weather-resistant, so you can place it inside or outside your home. You can view footage in super-clear HD quality and get alerts on your phone if anything happens.
Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat
Best Buy Canada
Price: $249.99 (
$329.99)
Details: If you want to turn your home into a smart home, you can save $80 on this Google thermostat that remembers what temperatures you like, learns your schedule, and programs itself to save energy. Even better, you can control it with your phone if you're ever away.
Google Nest Doorbell
Best Buy Canada
Price: $199.99 (
$299.99)
Details: This is another goodie from Google and you can save $100! This smart doorbell has built-in WiFi and live HD video streaming capabilities. It'll send you alerts on your phone when someone approaches, rings the doorbell, or leaves a package.
Garmin Approach Golf Watch
Best Buy Canada
Price: $199.99 (
$259.99)
Details: There's bound to be one golf enthusiast in your life who'll appreciate this product, now $60 off. It's a watch that's loaded with a bunch of cool features including a digital scoreboard. Having this device on hand can help them take their shot and avoid hazards when out on the course.
De'Longhi Dedica DeLuxe Manual Espresso Machine
Best Buy Canada
Price: $269.99 (
$379.98)
Details: Right now you can save $127 when upgrading your at-home coffee machine. This stainless steel espresso machine comes with an adjustable frother and a dishwasher-safe water tank that's easy to refill.
Bestar Standing Desk
Best Buy Canada
Price: $379.99 (
$649.99)
Details; Those who are looking to upgrade their home office can get $270 off this 48-inch motorized desk that lets you go from sitting to standing at the touch of a button. It has two USB outlets to keep your phone and laptop charged while you work.
Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 LP Cherry MX Speed Keyboard
Best Buy Canada
Price: $139.99 (
$239.99)
Details: You can save $100 on this computer keyboard that's every gamer's dream! It delivers ultra-fast 1mm actuation that allows you to play with extreme precision. Shoppers love this keyboard because the slim low profile design and added hand rest are very comfortable on their wrists and posture.
Razer Ornata Chroma V2 Gaming Keyboard
Best Buy Canada
Price: $79.99 (
$119.98)
Details: If you're looking for a more cost-effective keyboard, this one from Razer, now $25 off, is a great option. It has a multi-function digital wheel and media keys to give you better control while you're marathon gaming. Believe it or not, the keyboard comes with 16.8 million colour options that look phenomenal in the dark.
Razer DeathAdder V2 Optical Gaming Mouse
Best Buy Canada
Price: $49.99 (
$71.98)
Details: If you're going to get a new keyboard you might as well upgrade your mouse, too. This one from Razer delivers super-fast actuation, smooth control, and minimal drag so you can play your favourite game and come out on top.
$49.99 On BEST BUY CANADA
SanDisk Ultra PLUS MicroSD Memory Card
Best Buy Canada
Price: $22 (
$109.99)
Details: Now's a good time to stock up on memory cards if you need them because you can save $87 on this SanDisk one. It has 128GB of memory, which means there's plenty of space to store pictures, videos and other files.
Seagate One Touch Portable External Hard Drive
Best Buy Canada
Price: $99 (
$129.99)
Details: An external hard drive that's $30 off? Yes, please! This one comes with a SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1 port to transfer files in a flash and 4TB of storage, which means you can store up to 500 movies on it.
WD Easystore Desktop External Hard Drive
Best Buy Canada
Price: $269.99 (
$399.99)
Details: You can save $150 on this 14TB desktop hard drive (if 4TB isn't enough for you). It's compatible with PCs and Macs and automatically backs up with Time Machine.
Segway Ninebot KickScooter
Best Buy Canada
Price: $999.99 (
$1,199.99)
Details: You can save $200 on this electric scooter that reaches a top speed of 30 km/h. It can go as far as 65 kilometres on a single charge, so you can essentially use it to get to work instead of driving or taking transit.
Bowflex PR3000 Home Gym
Best Buy Canada
Price: $798.99 (
$1,299.99)
Details: You could skip the gym membership in 2022 and just get a home gym instead. Right now, you can save $700 on this Bowflex product that lets you perform over 50 exercises including vertical bench presses and pull-downs.
NordicTrack Studio Cycle Exercise Bike
Best Buy Canada
Price: $1,999.99 (
$2,599.99)
Details: You can get $600 off this exercise bike from NordicTrack. It has a 22-inch HD screen to immerse yourself in training sessions and a super handy AutoBreeze fan to keep you cool when you're burning calories.
DJI Air 2S Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo
Best Buy Canada
Price: $1619.99 (
$1699.99)
Details: You can get $80 off this drone that can fly as high as 16,000 feet and capture the beauty of the world with a built-in camera. It's worth every penny if you take your photography very seriously.
