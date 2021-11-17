Reebok Canada Is Having A 50% Off Early Black Friday Sale For A Limited Time Only
Reebok members can get shoes for as little s $25 right now!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Brands have been coming out with Black Friday deals almost daily and some catch our eyes more than others. One of the best early deals we've seen so far is Reebok Canada's 50% off sitewide sale.
The deal applies to all women's, men's and children's shoes, apparel and outlet items. There are thousands of items to choose from!
The one catch is that you have to sign up for an account but it only takes a couple of minutes to set up with an email account. Then you'll have a Reebok 'Unlocked' membership where you get perks and early access to deals like this one. Once you're signed in, you can use the code BLACKFRI to get 50% off your order.
Although the sale is on until November 23, there's no guarantee that the shoes you're eyeing will stay in stock.
There are also some exclusions on the deal, like the Classic Leather shoes that rarely go on sale. But other popular shoes like the Club C styles are included and you can buy them for just $50 right now.
You can even use it on already reduced prices and score shoes for as low as $25 and kids shoes as low as $19.
Reebok Canada
Details: You can grab yourself or someone on your list a fresh pair of kicks during Reebok's early Black Friday sale where members can get 50% off. By signing up as a member, you'll also get free shipping on all orders. Non-members can still get shipping on orders of $50 and more.