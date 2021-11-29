The Best Cyber Monday Beauty Deals You Can Find In Canada
Save big on brands like MERIT, Tatcha, YSL and get a ton of freebies!💄
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Beauty lovers, get excited! Today is Cyber Monday and your favourite brands have launched some of their best deals of the year. Whether you love makeup, skincare, haircare or fragrance, these are some of the best beauty deals you can find in Canada right now.
Armani Beauty
Now until December 1, you can get 20% off sitewide and 25% off your order of $175 or more with the code CYBERWEEK. You'll also get a FREE 7-luxury gift worth $138 when you spend $175 or more.
Biossance
Now until December 5, you can save up to 30% sitewide with code EXTRA30. You can also get a FREE Super Serum when you spend $30 or more.
Biotherm
Right now you can get 25% off everything online, 25% off gift sets, 30% off orders of $150 or more plus a FREE gift worth $116, and a FREE deluxe gift on all orders of $200 or more.
Bite Beauty
Now until November 30, you can save 40% sitewide plus get a free four-piece lip kit on orders over $70. You can get free three-day shipping on orders over $35.
The Body Shop
You can save 30% on everything sitewide (excluding gift sets) and get free shipping when you spend $60 or more.
Bushbalm
Bushbalm is an Ottawa-based clean skincare brand and they're having a 30% off sitewide sale! You can get a FREE travel and discovery kit on Cyber Monday worth $29.
Charlotte Tilbury
Now until November 30, you can get up to 40% off makeup and skincare and score a FREE full-sized gift when you spend $145 or more.
Clarins
Now until November 30, you can get 15% off any one item, 20% off any two items, and 25% off three or more items with free economy shipping on all orders.
Clinique
For a limited time, you can get 50% off gift sets, 30% off everything sitewide with the code SWEET30 and a FREE full-sized bestselling product when you spend over $105.
Dermalogica
You can get a three-piece skin renewal set when you spend $130 or more, and a set with a holiday tote when you spend over $160. If you spend over $200, you'll get both the six-piece set and the tote!
Hali
For s limited time, you can save up to 30% sitewide using code SITEWIDE. You can use the code NARCITY to get 20% off everything else.
Ilia
You can get 20% off everything online with the code REVIVE20 and score a FREE mini mascara duo when you spend $125 or more. You'll also get free shipping when you spend $125 or more.
It Cosmetics
Now until November 29, you can get 25% off sitewide and 30% off purchases over $120. You can score a FREE surprise gift on purchases over $110.
Kérastase
You can use the code BLACKFRIDAY2021 to get one travel-size product of your choice on orders over $100, two travel-size products and an exclusive pouch on orders over $150, and three travel-size products with an exclusive pouch on orders over $200.
Kiehl's
You can get 25% off sitewide and 30% off all orders over $150. When you do spend over $150, you'll also get a best-sellers gift bag.
La Roche-Posay
For a limited time, you can get 20% off sitewide and a nine-piece gift with purchases over $75. The first 500 orders over $40 also get a FREE cleansing gel and the first 500 orders over $140 get a FREE six-piece gift.
Lancôme
You can use the code CYBERMONDAY to get 25% off and a FREE gift with purchases over $125. You'll also get free shipping over $50 and three FREE samples.
LookFantastic
With the code EXTRA5, you can get up to 75% off plus up to an extra 5% on this beauty brand's products sitewide.
MAC Cosmetics
Now until December 1, you can save up to 30% on almost everything in-store or online and up to 50% off all lip and eye products. You can also score a FREE kit and lipstick case when you spend $75+.
MERIT
You can get 20% off everything online and free shipping on orders over $50 with no duties to Canada.
Murad Skincare
You can save 20% sitewide and get a FREE full-size Vita-C Eyes Dark Circle Corrector if you spend $180 or more using the code CM2021. You'll get free shipping sitewide and three FREE samples with purchase.
NYX Canada
You can get 30% off everything and a FREE California Beaming highlighter powder worth $16 on orders over $50.
Ole Henrikson
Now until November 29, you can get 30% off sitewide and a FREE four-piece gift of orders over $50 using the code FOUR and a six-piece set on orders over $75 using the code SIX. Shipping costs depend on your order and location.
Origins
You can get 30% off everything sitewide plus a FREE full-sized gift on orders over $75 and a FREE gift set when you spend $115.
Proven Skincare
With the code CYBERMONDAY, you can get the Proven System for $90 off plus a FREE toiletry bag and silk headband.
Sephora Canada
You can get 50% off bestsellers throughout the weekend as well as 25% off FENTY BEAUTY and Fenty Skin, not to mention daily 25% off deals on a different brand each day. Use the code GOTOTOOLS to save up to 30% off skincare tools (the offer is valid on the Sephora app only).
Shoppers Drug Mart Beauty
Right now you can get 45,000 PC Optimum Points when you spend $125 or more! There are also markdowns on popular beauty brands like 40% off Lancome and Milani products. The bonus redemption event where your points are worth even more is on until December 1.
Shu Uemura
Now until November 29, you can get 30% off everything sitewide and 35% off orders over $150 with a FREE gift on orders over $120 when you use code SHUCYBER. Use the code SHUKITTY to get a limited edition Hello Kitty pouch on orders over $120 and a keyring and tote bag on orders over $150.
Tarte Cosmetics
Right now, you can use the code CYBER to save 40% on everything sitewide and 55% on holiday steals.
Tatcha
You can get 20% off everything sitewide and a FREE gift with orders that are over $100 or $200 when you use the code CYBER21.
The Ordinary
The mega-popular minimalistic beauty brand is having a "slowvember" sale where you can save 23% on everything sitewide for the entire month of November with free shipping over $25.
Urban Decay
With the code MONDAY, you can save 40% sitewide and 50% on select products. If you spend $80 or more, you'll get a FREE gift with your purchase.
Vichy
You can get 25% off sitewide with a FREE nine-piece gift set when you spend over $60.
Well.ca
Now until November 29, you can save up to 50% on everything online and get free shipping on orders over $35.
YSL Beauty
Now until November 29, you can get 20% off everything sitewide or 25% off a purchase of $150 or more with four FREE deluxe samples and a full-size lipstick with a pouch on when you use the code YSLCYBER.
Yves Rocher
You can get up to 70% off sitewide with a FREE gift with order and a FREE fragrance gift with orders over $50. Free shipping is included if you spend $40 or more.