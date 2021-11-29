Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
cyber monday

The Best Cyber Monday Beauty Deals You Can Find In Canada

Save big on brands like MERIT, Tatcha, YSL and get a ton of freebies!💄

The Best Cyber Monday Beauty Deals You Can Find In Canada
Zhi Qi | Dreamstime, Michael Spring | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Beauty lovers, get excited! Today is Cyber Monday and your favourite brands have launched some of their best deals of the year. Whether you love makeup, skincare, haircare or fragrance, these are some of the best beauty deals you can find in Canada right now.

Armani Beauty

Now until December 1, you can get 20% off sitewide and 25% off your order of $175 or more with the code CYBERWEEK. You'll also get a FREE 7-luxury gift worth $138 when you spend $175 or more.

Biossance

Now until December 5, you can save up to 30% sitewide with code EXTRA30. You can also get a FREE Super Serum when you spend $30 or more.

Biotherm

Right now you can get 25% off everything online, 25% off gift sets, 30% off orders of $150 or more plus a FREE gift worth $116, and a FREE deluxe gift on all orders of $200 or more.

Bite Beauty

Now until November 30, you can save 40% sitewide plus get a free four-piece lip kit on orders over $70. You can get free three-day shipping on orders over $35.

The Body Shop

You can save 30% on everything sitewide (excluding gift sets) and get free shipping when you spend $60 or more.

Bushbalm

Bushbalm is an Ottawa-based clean skincare brand and they're having a 30% off sitewide sale! You can get a FREE travel and discovery kit on Cyber Monday worth $29.

Charlotte Tilbury

Now until November 30, you can get up to 40% off makeup and skincare and score a FREE full-sized gift when you spend $145 or more.

Clarins

Now until November 30, you can get 15% off any one item, 20% off any two items, and 25% off three or more items with free economy shipping on all orders.

Clinique

For a limited time, you can get 50% off gift sets, 30% off everything sitewide with the code SWEET30 and a FREE full-sized bestselling product when you spend over $105.

Dermalogica

You can get a three-piece skin renewal set when you spend $130 or more, and a set with a holiday tote when you spend over $160. If you spend over $200, you'll get both the six-piece set and the tote!

Hali

For s limited time, you can save up to 30% sitewide using code SITEWIDE. You can use the code NARCITY to get 20% off everything else.

Ilia

You can get 20% off everything online with the code REVIVE20 and score a FREE mini mascara duo when you spend $125 or more. You'll also get free shipping when you spend $125 or more.

It Cosmetics

Now until November 29, you can get 25% off sitewide and 30% off purchases over $120. You can score a FREE surprise gift on purchases over $110.

Kérastase

You can use the code BLACKFRIDAY2021 to get one travel-size product of your choice on orders over $100, two travel-size products and an exclusive pouch on orders over $150, and three travel-size products with an exclusive pouch on orders over $200.

Kiehl's

You can get 25% off sitewide and 30% off all orders over $150. When you do spend over $150, you'll also get a best-sellers gift bag.

La Roche-Posay

For a limited time, you can get 20% off sitewide and a nine-piece gift with purchases over $75. The first 500 orders over $40 also get a FREE cleansing gel and the first 500 orders over $140 get a FREE six-piece gift.

Lancôme

You can use the code CYBERMONDAY to get 25% off and a FREE gift with purchases over $125. You'll also get free shipping over $50 and three FREE samples.

LookFantastic

With the code EXTRA5, you can get up to 75% off plus up to an extra 5% on this beauty brand's products sitewide.

MAC Cosmetics

Now until December 1, you can save up to 30% on almost everything in-store or online and up to 50% off all lip and eye products. You can also score a FREE kit and lipstick case when you spend $75+.

MERIT

You can get 20% off everything online and free shipping on orders over $50 with no duties to Canada.

Murad Skincare

You can save 20% sitewide and get a FREE full-size Vita-C Eyes Dark Circle Corrector if you spend $180 or more using the code CM2021. You'll get free shipping sitewide and three FREE samples with purchase.

NYX Canada

You can get 30% off everything and a FREE California Beaming highlighter powder worth $16 on orders over $50.

Ole Henrikson

Now until November 29, you can get 30% off sitewide and a FREE four-piece gift of orders over $50 using the code FOUR and a six-piece set on orders over $75 using the code SIX. Shipping costs depend on your order and location.

Origins

You can get 30% off everything sitewide plus a FREE full-sized gift on orders over $75 and a FREE gift set when you spend $115.

Proven Skincare

With the code CYBERMONDAY, you can get the Proven System for $90 off plus a FREE toiletry bag and silk headband.

Sephora Canada

You can get 50% off bestsellers throughout the weekend as well as 25% off FENTY BEAUTY and Fenty Skin, not to mention daily 25% off deals on a different brand each day. Use the code GOTOTOOLS to save up to 30% off skincare tools (the offer is valid on the Sephora app only).

Shoppers Drug Mart Beauty

Right now you can get 45,000 PC Optimum Points when you spend $125 or more! There are also markdowns on popular beauty brands like 40% off Lancome and Milani products. The bonus redemption event where your points are worth even more is on until December 1.

Shu Uemura

Now until November 29, you can get 30% off everything sitewide and 35% off orders over $150 with a FREE gift on orders over $120 when you use code SHUCYBER. Use the code SHUKITTY to get a limited edition Hello Kitty pouch on orders over $120 and a keyring and tote bag on orders over $150.

Tarte Cosmetics

Right now, you can use the code CYBER to save 40% on everything sitewide and 55% on holiday steals.

Tatcha

You can get 20% off everything sitewide and a FREE gift with orders that are over $100 or $200 when you use the code CYBER21.

The Ordinary

The mega-popular minimalistic beauty brand is having a "slowvember" sale where you can save 23% on everything sitewide for the entire month of November with free shipping over $25.

Urban Decay

With the code MONDAY, you can save 40% sitewide and 50% on select products. If you spend $80 or more, you'll get a FREE gift with your purchase.

Vichy

You can get 25% off sitewide with a FREE nine-piece gift set when you spend over $60.

Well.ca

Now until November 29, you can save up to 50% on everything online and get free shipping on orders over $35.

YSL Beauty

Now until November 29, you can get 20% off everything sitewide or 25% off a purchase of $150 or more with four FREE deluxe samples and a full-size lipstick with a pouch on when you use the code YSLCYBER.

Yves Rocher

You can get up to 70% off sitewide with a FREE gift with order and a FREE fragrance gift with orders over $50. Free shipping is included if you spend $40 or more.

From Your Site Articles

Canadian Tire’s Cyber Monday Sale Includes 75% Off Kitchen Must-Haves & So Much More

You can score huge savings on winter tires, electronics, vacuums and Christmas decor. 🎄

Sarayuth Punnasuriyaporn | Dreamstime, Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If Black Friday wasn't enough, Canadian Tire's Cyber Monday sale should cover all your bases. Now until December 2, you can save up to 75% on thousands of items.

Keep Reading Show less

Foot Locker's Cyber Monday Deals Are Here & You Can Save Up To 25% On Your Entire Order

Get discounts on Converse, Nike, Timberland and all your favourite brands!

Deanpictures | Dreamstime, @footlocker | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Looking to buy a new pair of shoes for yourself or someone else as a holiday gift? While you can shop directly from brands like Reebok, you can also find a variety of deals from major retailers like Sport Chek and Foot Locker that carry multiple brands.

Keep Reading Show less

The Best Cyber Monday Clothing Deals You Can Get RN If Your Whole Wardrobe Needs A Refresh

Today is a treat yourself kind of day. 🛍️

@nordstromcanada | Instagram, @harryroseninc | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The early bird gets the worm when it comes to scoring the best fashion deals on Cyber Monday. More often than not, the size you want is the first to go out of stock, so perhaps it's best to act fast when you spot something you love and truly need.

Keep Reading Show less

The Best Amazon Canada Cyber Monday Deals You Can Score RN Without Leaving The House

Over 60 deals on electronics, furniture, beauty products and clothes!

Cineberg Ug | Dreamstime, Andrea De Martin | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The most anticipated shopping day of the year has finally arrived and companies like Amazon Canada have no shortage of Cyber Monday deals. We've rounded up some of the best Amazon deals on tech, home, beauty and fashion and everything else.

Keep Reading Show less