Sephora Canada's Holiday Sale Event Is On Now & Here Are 7 Items You Can Add To Your Makeup Bag
If you're a Rouge member, you can save 20% off all purchases until November 15.
Every year, beauty lovers all across the country get their Sephora Canada carts ready for one of their biggest sales of the year: the Holiday Savings Event.
The sale works on a tiered basis, with Rouge members saving 20% off all purchases from November 5 to 15, VIB members saving 15% from November 9 to 15, and Beauty Insiders saving 10% off from November 11 to 15 when using the code YAYHOLIDAY at checkout. On top of that, all members will be able to save 30% off Sephora Collection products during the entire event.
Just in time for the holidays, the company introduced a same-day delivery service to shoppers nationwide for a flat rate of $9.95.
Here are some items we're eyeing RN that you might want to add to your cart, too.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow AHA Pink Dream Body Cream
Price: $37
Details: This award-winning body cream has moisturizing ingredients like watermelon seed butter and hyaluronic acid that won't leave your skin feeling heavy. It's also packed with hibiscus AHAs to help exfoliate your skin and keep it smooth and healthy.
Merit The Holiday Essentials Face Set
Price: $59
Details: This Sephora-exclusive set from clean beauty brand Merit features their popular cream blush, lip oil, and mascara. It's perfect for those natural makeup days and features nourishing ingredients like vitamin E and jojoba oil.
Olaplex Healthy Hair Essentials
Price: $80
Details: This set has everything you need to keep your hair healthy and shiny this winter. It comes with full-size bottles of the cult-favourite Number 3 bond repair treatment and the Number 7 bonding oil as well as travel-friendly bottles of the bond maintenance shampoo and conditioner.
Rare Beauty Selena’s Faves 4 Piece Mini Set
Price: $38
Details: This set is full of Selena Gomez's favourite products and comes with a liquid blush, matte lip cream, liquid highlighter and mascara. It's a great way to test out her makeup line before committing to buying any regular-sized items.
Maison Margiela ’REPLICA’ By the Fireplace
Price: $40+
Details: This winter, you can make this warm and spicy scent your signature fragrance. It has lovely notes of chestnut and vanilla that are hard to resist. Another cozy winter scent is 'REPLICA' Jazz Club by Maison Margiela.
beautyblender BOUNCE Always On Radiant Skin Tint
Price: $38
Details: Skin tints are all the rage right now because they're more comfortable to wear and often have skincare ingredients in them. This one from Beautyblender comes in 20 shades and contains hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to hydrate the skin and give you a nice glow.
Natasha Denona Mini Nude Eyeshadow Palette
Price: $33
Details: Natasha Denona's popular eyeshadows are ultra-pigmented and super blendable. While the brand does sell brighter coloured palettes, this mini nude one is perfect for wearing every day.