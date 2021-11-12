The Best Early Black Friday Beauty Deals You Can Find In Canada
From brands like Armani Beauty, The Ordinary, Clarins and many more!💄
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
If you're a Sephora member, you've already about their holiday savings event that's on now, but did you know a lot of these beauty brands are having their own early Black Friday deals online? Some discounts are even bigger and certain sites have more product selection and offer a ton of free gifts!
Here are some of the best makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance deals that you can shop right now.
Armani Beauty
Now until November 18, you can get 20% off sitewide and a luxury seven-piece gift set (a value of $138) when you spend over $150 with the promo code ARMANI11.
Biossance
You can save up to 52% on gift sets from skincare brand Biossance with free standard shipping on orders over $50.
Biotherm
You can get 30% off everything sitewide and 25% off gift sets with free shipping on all orders. You get three free samples, too. If you spend over $125, you can get a deluxe gift worth $116.
Caudalie
You can get a free three-piece set (a value of $148) when you spend over $220 using the code PREMIER. All orders over $50 ship for free and come with three samples.
Clarins
You can get a customizable six-piece set gift (a value of up to $175) when you spend over $100 using the code HOLIDAY21. You also get three free samples with every order and free shipping over $50.
Hali
There are a couple of great hair deals going on at Hali right now including 25% off when you buy two Paul Mitchell hair products with the code PAULSMOOTH or a BOGO deal on Paul Mitchell Color Protect shampoo and conditioner with the code PAUL50. Both are available until November 15, but you can also use code NARCITY to save 20% on everything else.
It Cosmetics
Now until November 14, you can get 30% everything or 35% off a $150+ purchase. You'll also get a free surprise gift with purchase if you spend over $110 and free shipping and samples when you spend $40 or more.
Kérastase
For a limited time, the hair brand is offering free shipping on all online orders and you can save 10% on a bundle when you use the code BUNDLE at checkout. You can also get 25% off holiday duo gift sets right now.
Kiehl's
November 12 is Kiehl's Day and you can save 20% sitewide or 25% on purchases over $125. When you spend $140, you'll get 11 samples of the brand's bestselling products or a free toner if you spend $175 or more.
Lancôme
You can get a holiday box filled with nine full-sized favourites for just $99 (a value of $560) when you spend $85 on the Lancome Canada site. You'll also get free shipping over $50 and three samples.
LookFantastic
Right now, you can save 15% on your entire order with the code LFCA15 at checkout. There are over 500 brands available on their website including some like Natasha Denona that are 50% off right now.
MAC Cosmetics
If you spend $65 or more, you'll get a free gift but if you spend $75 or more you'll get a free lipstick, too. You can also get 50% off select concealers, lipstick and more when you buy a new foundation.
MERIT
If you love the lip oils from MERIT, you can get a special four-shade set exclusively from the brand's site for $96 (originally $122) right now.
Murad Skincare
You can get a free four-piece gift with a bag valued at $82 when you spend $150+ with the code HOLIDAYGIFT. When you spend $100+, you can get a skincare duo with a bag valued at $40 with the code HOLIDAYTRIO. You can also save 50% on select holiday sets.
Origins
To celebrate Single's Day, Origins is having a 25% off sitewide sale now until the end of the day on November 12. You'll also get a free five-piece masking set when you spend $65 and a free full-size moisturizer when you spend $100.
Shoppers Drug Mart Beauty
Now until November 14, you can get an extra 25,000 PC Optimum Points (a value of $25) when you spend $75 or more.
Shu Uemura
Shu Uemura is celebrating Lip Week until November 18 and you can get a second FREE lip product when you buy one using the code SHULIP. You can also get 15% off when you buy three or more cleansing oils, plus score free shipping on all orders over $50.
Tarte Cosmetics
For the remainder of November 12, you can get 50% off mascara 25% off lip products when you use the code SALE at checkout. You can also get a free mini item when you buy three or more products.
The Body Shop
You can save 20% when you buy two or more skincare products and free shipping when you spend $60 or more. There's also a flash sale right now and you can get 25% off makeup, tools and fragrances.
The Ordinary
The mega-popular minimalistic beauty brand is having a "slowvember" sale where you can save 23% sitewide for the entire month of November with free shipping over $25.
Well.ca
You can save 20% on beauty and skincare favourites from various brands at Well.ca plus free shipping on orders over $35.
YSL Beauty
This isn't necessarily a Black Friday deal but the Single's Day promo code YSL11 still works at checkout when you spend $135 or more. You'll be able to get a six-piece gift set and 20% off your order. You'll also get three free samples and free shipping if you spend over $50.
Yves Rocher
There are a ton of deals going on at Yves Rocher RN including build-your-own sets starting at $25, a guaranteed-winning virtual slot machine, free gifts with orders, 40% off products and so much more.