Early Black Friday Deals On Tech & Electronics You Won't Want To Miss In Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

As brands roll out their latest gift guides, advent calendars and stocking stuffers, it's safe to say that the holiday season in Canada has pretty much arrived.

If you were planning on doing most of your holiday shopping when things go on sale during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can take a look at some of the early deals you can score right now.

If you're looking for tech gifts or want to upgrade your own electronics like TVs and laptops, these are all the places in Canada that are offering early Black Friday deals.

Available Now

Amazon Canada

With discounts throughout the entire month of November, you can score some sweet deals on electronics right now. You can check out Amazon's electronics gift guide for inspiration and to save on JBL headphones, Samsung tablets, Google Nest and more.

Best Buy Canada

From smart TVs to electronic kitchen appliances, Best Buy has a ton of early Black Friday deals to offer. The best part? They'll refund you if you purchase something now that ends up dropping even lower in price later!

Canadian Tire

For the next six days, you can find some hot deals on kitchen appliances, vacuums and electronics, with some items up to 85% off.

Microsoft Canada

Do you need a new laptop right now? You can save hundreds of dollars on laptops at Microsoft Canada during their early Black Friday sale. More deals are expected to drop at midnight on November 13!

The Source

The Source has a ton of early Black Friday deals but what will be on sale varies from day to day leading up to the major shopping event. Right now, you can score $150 off a Fitbit and $70 off noise-cancelling headphones. If you buy an item now but the price drops even further before December 1, they'll refund you the difference.

Staples Canada

Right now, you can save up to 50% on laptops, computer accessories and even cell phones.

Coming Soon

Indigo

On November 26, you'll find huge discounts on tons of products at Indigo including electronics.

lululemon MIRROR

lululemon's workout MIRROR is coming to Canada on November 22 just in time for Black Friday. If you join the waitlist, you can score yourself a $250 gift card when you purchase the coveted MIRROR!

Walmart Canada

You can find early Black Friday deals starting on November 17 at 9 p.m ET, and don't forget to check out their toy and gaming event on November 25, too.

