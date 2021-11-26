Trending Tags

Canada's Best Black Friday Electronics Deals If You Want To 'Tech' The Halls With New Devices

It's time for an upgrade, don't you think?

@bestbuy | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

While you're on the hunt for gift ideas and stocking stuffers, don't forget to check out deals on those big-ticket items you've been eyeing. Now that it's Black Friday, you can get what you want at an incredible discount.

Since there are so many sales going on right now, we've curated a list of brands that are offering the best damn deals on electronics. Why waste time searching when you could be busy shopping?

Amazon Canada

Amazon Canada has been dropping hot deals all month, but the time has finally come for the deepest markdowns on tons of items. For instance, you can score up to 50% off select TVs and soundbars and 50% off a Fire TV Stick 4K.

Best Buy Canada

Best Buy is one of the most popular stores that Canadians shop at during Black Friday weekend because you can find a ton of great deals. You can save $450 on select laptops and over $1,000 on select TVs.

Canadian Tire

You can find some hot deals on electronics, with some items up to 85% off. This Hisense 4K Vidaa Smart TV is now on sale for $389.99!

Canon

Whether you're shopping for a gift or looking to step up your photography game, you can save up to $400 on cameras and lenses now until December 2.

Cricut

Now until December 1, if you spend $100, you'll get a $20 coupon. The Maker machine is on sale for $229.99 until November 28 (originally $399.99), the Explore Air 2 is $149.99 (originally $249.99), the Joy machine is $129.99 (originally $179.99) and the EasyPress Mini is only $49.99 (originally $69.99), all running until December 1. All materials and accessories are 50% off, too!

Dyson

Now that it's Black Friday, it's finally time to get that Dyson product off of your wish list and into your home. You can save on select Dyson products or receive a free product with purchase until December 2 unless otherwise stated.

ecobee

Now until December 1, you can save up to $60 on ecobee Smart Thermostats, $30 on SmartCameras and $25 on sensors.

Home Hardware

Now until December 1, you can score huge discounts on tools, home appliances and more. Chefman Air fryers are 30% off and you can save $50 or more on humidifiers.

HP Canada

You can save up to $430 on select HP laptops right now like this HP 15-gw0008ca HD laptop on sale for $299.99. If you've been wanting to upgrade your device for quite some time, now's the time to do it. You can also save $50 when you spend $200 with the code HPBF50.

Indigo

This Black Friday, plum members get 30% off select items while plum PLUS members get 40% off. Tech deals include 40% off this desk foot heater for those with constantly cold feet and this rose gold karaoke microphone. It'll be great for your upcoming holiday party.

iRobot

Now until December 2, you can save up to $570 on select robot vacuums and bundles including the Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum and the Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum which we had the chance to review earlier this month.

Lumens

Not only can you score up to 75% off modern lighting and furniture, you can also get a FREE Vintage String Light Kit with the code STRING now until November 28.

Microsoft Canada

You can save up to $860 on select laptops, PCs and other electronics. For instance, this Asus VivoBook 14 Laptop is now on sale for just $549.99.

Nespresso

For a limited time, you can get up to $130 off all Vertuo Next and Pixie coffee machines, plus get a $25 coffee credit when you add a minimum of 50 capsules to your cart.

Peloton

Now until November 29, you can get $450 of the Peloton+ bike and $200 off accessories with the purchase of a bike. You can also end the year strong with FREE Peloton classes for two months.

Rakuten Kobo

Now until December 1, you can save $20 on select eReaders like the Kobo Sage or the Kobo Libra H2O. Customers who like to spread the cost over the holidays can pay in instalments using Afterpay.

The Source

You can find a ton of tech deals on now until December 1, including $600 off this Samsung smart TV and up to $150 off all FitBits.

Staples Canada

Right now you can save up to 50% on laptops, computer accessories and even cell phones right now. This Google Nest Mini is now just $34.99 while these Apple AirPods are just $249.99.

Walmart Canada

You can find hundreds of deals on a huge range of electronics, like this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 32GB for $149.98 and this Samsung Galaxy Unlocked Smartphone for $179.99.

