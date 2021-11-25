The Best Amazon Canada Black Friday Deals You Can Score This Weekend Without Leaving The House
Over 60 deals on electronics, furniture, beauty products and clothes!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
The most anticipated shopping day of the year has finally arrived and companies like Amazon Canada have no shortage of Black Friday deals. We've rounded up some of the best Amazon deals on tech, home, beauty and fashion and everything else!
This article is updated periodically throughout the day so you can stay up to date with the latest deals.
Tech Deals
You can get the Alexa TV Fire Stick for $29.99 (originally $59.99) to watch all of your favourite shows and movies. You can also get this 55-inch Fire TV 4 for $479.99 (originally $659.99).
You can get the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth speaker for $229 (originally $369) to listen to your fave music with deep sound and 360-degree coverage. These adorable JBL speakers are also on sale for $39.98 (originally $69.98).
You can also save up to 30% on Fossil Connected Watches to hop on the wearable tech trend. Garmin smartwatches and Fitbits are on sale, too. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is now under $300. If you're more of an Apple user, the Series 3 watch is $40 off.
If you're looking to upgrade your home office, Samsung monitors are up to 34% off right now.
These colourful Fujifilm instant cameras from $74 make perfect gifts for the holiday season.
Missing random cables or parts? You can check out AmazonBasics's electronic accessories that are up to 46% off.
This GoPro HERO9 bundle is on sale for $459.99 (originally $599.99) and can capture all your future adventures. It comes with a floating hand grip, magnetic swivel clip, 32 GB SD card, two rechargeable batteries, a case, a curbed adhesive mount, a mounting buckle, and a USB-C cable.
Your dentist will love you for getting up to 50% off Oral-B electric toothbrushes and Crest Whitestrips. You can also find Philips Sonicare electric brushes and flossers for as low as $34.95.
You can get Sony earphones for as low as $39.99, so you can jam out to your favourite tunes. These Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are $139.99 (originally $249.95) and these Beats Studio3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones are only $199.99 (originally $399.95).
When you buy an Oculus Quest 2 VR set for $549.99, you can get a $70 Amazon gift card with your order. Who doesn't love free stuff?
This fun and active Ring Fit Adventure game for Nintendo Switch is on sale for $69.99 (originally $99.99) and will help you get your sweat on. You can also find other Nintendo Switch games for sale.
You can get this SanDisk 512 GB micro SD card for $79.99 (originally $159.99) for your Nintendo Switch or phone and you'll never run out of space again.
If your to-read list is getting long, you can set a Kindle e-reader for just $69.99 (originally $119.99) so you can catch up on the latest reads.
When it comes to vacuums, there are three iRobot models on sale for 25% off including the models 694, i3+ with the clean base and the i3.
This Echo Show 5 is the home assistant you've always dreamed of. It'll help you check the weather, stay up to date on news and so much more. It's now on sale for only $59.99 (originally $99.99).
This ecobee smart thermostat is $189 (originally $219) and will help you save on your energy bills long term. So will this Google Nest smart thermostat for $129.99 (originally $179.99).
You never have to worry about losing your wallet or keys again with these Tile tracking devices starting at $27.99.
Hate recharging your battery pack? This Anker portable charger can power up your phone up to five times before needing to be recharged. It's $51.99 right now (originally $64.99).
Home Deals
Thinking of setting up a home gym? You can save up to 21% on Sunny fitness equipment that includes adjustable dumbbells, rowing machines, stationary bikes and so much more.
Winter is the perfect time to work on home renovations and getting 42% off tools from brands like Dewalt will make the job easier.
If you take your coffee very seriously, you'll love having this De'Longhi Magnifica Super Automatic Espresso and Coffee Machine for $699.99 (originally $943.80) in the kitchen.
You can finally get this DASH air fryer you've been eyeing all year because it's now on sale for $94.40.
This Levoit Core 300 air purifier is now on sale for $161.49 (originally $189.99) and it'll help cleanse your air of smoke, dust, and other allergens. It's perfect if you have pets at home.
You can satisfy your carbonated drink cravings with a new SodaStream Fizzi sparkling water maker for $149.98 (originally $179.99).
This Zinus 6-inch memory foam mattress will help you sleep better at night knowing you only spent $149.67 (originally $212.02).
You can finally start growing your own herbs with an AeroGarden on sale for $74.98 (originally $129.95).
You can get a complete 20-piece cookware and bakeware kitchen set from Gotham Steel for just $197.91 (originally $247.66).
KitchenAid hand blenders are $48.98 (down from $89.99) and come in cute colours like baby pink and mint green. You can also get this Breville juicer for $199.99 (originally $233), so you can stop paying for expensive juices at the grocery store.
This Bissell upholstery and carpet cleaner is $99.99 (originally $149.99)
Over winter break, you'll likely have time to reorganize your space and these AmazonBasics home storage solutions up to 40% off will be of great help. 44% off.
Beauty & Fashion Deals
You can save up to 35% on Wonderbra bras for total support without sacrificing comfort. Prices start at $14.92.
You can save up to 30% on adidas accessories like hats, socks and more. You can also get up to 39% off Under Armour apparel apparel and 52% off Columbia apparel.
You can get Ray-Ban sunglasses for as little as $81.50 with styles for every face shape.
You can save up to 54% on Keds, Sperry, and Hush Puppies shoes if you're on the hunt for a new pair of kicks. New Balance shoes are also up to 30% off.
Calvin Klein clothing is up to 50% off right now, including bags, jackets and more. Hugo Boss, a similar brand, also has a 40% off sale.
Looking for affordable leggings? These super popular ALONG FIT leggings have pockets and are on sale for $25.49 (originally $37.99).
When it comes to beauty products, you can stock up on your favourite Cerave skincare products that are up to 25% off.
The mega-popular Revlon hot airbrush and other Revlon hair tools are as low as $21.24.
Other Deals
You can shop for all the kids on your holiday list with 44% off Hasbro toys. Your family will also love this Razor Kick Scooter for $44.17 (originally $59.99) that they can zoom around on.
High chairs and other baby products are up to 47% off. These baby gates will help keep them safe and start at $24.49 and these car seats are comfortable and safe.
Otterbox phone cases are the ultimate protection for your device and now you can buy one up to 66% off. Some cases are as little as $20.
Got a pup at home? You can get this Bedsure XL waterproof dog bed so your fur baby can sleep in comfort. It's only $47.99 (originally $65.99).
The reusable Rocketbook notebook would make a great gift for the student in your life, and it's on sale for $34.26 (originally 47.95)
This Lifestraw portable water filter is on sale for $19.95 (originally $25) and is perfect for hikes and camping trips. You can prep for the summer with this AKSPORT stand up paddleboard for $288.99 (originally $439.99).