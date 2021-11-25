Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Deals
black friday

The Best Black Friday Phone Deals You Can Find In Canada If It's Time For An Upgrade

New phone, who dis?📱

The Best Black Friday Phone Deals You Can Find In Canada If It's Time For An Upgrade
@samsungmobile | Instagram, Kuprevich | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

One of the best times of the year to buy a new phone is on Black Friday, with deals just calling (pun intended!) your name.

We looked around and found some of the best deals that major Canadian providers and retailers are offering when it comes to devices and plans. Keep in mind that these are just overviews of the deals and we recommend reading through the terms and conditions on the respective websites before making a purchase.

Amazon Canada

You can actually find some really good deals on unlocked phones sold directly by the brands. For instance, this Samsung Galaxy A52 is $170 off and on sale for $489.

Amazon Canada also sells renewed phones that have been tested and look as good as new. You can get this unlocked Apple iPhone 8 for just $279.99.

Apple

For a limited time, you can get a $70 Apple gift card when you purchase an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini or iPhone SE.

Bell

Right now, you can save up to 70% over 24 months on select devices like the iPhone 13 Pro Max for $37.92 per month. You can also score a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for only $10.84 per month.

Best Buy Canada

If you're just looking for a phone, you can find unlocked devices at Best Buy both directly from the store and through marketplace sellers.

You can also get plans with Virgin, Koodo or Fido through Best Buy including 12GB of data for only $40 per month (you can either bring in your own device or finance a phone).

Chatr

Right now you can get 2GB of bonus data per month for six months and a month's fee in credit. It's a limited-time offer for new activations only.

Costco

Now until November 29, Costco members can get up to $300 in bonus Costco gift cards when they get select new phone plans.

Fido

Fido has a ton of Black Friday deals including $0 down on an iPhone 12 mini (worth $898). Instead, you pay only $17.92 per month for 24 months.

You can also get a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for only $15 per month for 24 months and $0 down.

When you activate or upgrade your phone, you can get 6GB of data per month for only $45 per month, plus five extra hours of data each month for free. It's great if you spend a lot of time on TikTok.

Fizz

Fizz is a new Canadian carrier, and if you create a mobile plan before November 30, you can get up to 5GB in perks.

If you activate your first plan with a friend's referral code from now until December 3, you'll each receive a $100 referral bonus.

Koodo

Right now, you can save $100 when you shop online. You can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $15 per month with the Tab or 12GB of data for only $50 per month. Not too shabby!

Rogers

You can trade in your iPhone 11 for an iPhone 13 for $0 per month (instead of $43 per month) for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return it within 2 years.

There's another offer where you can get a Samsung Galaxy S20 for $10.84 per month after bill credit for 24 months. You can also get the Google Pixel 6 for $10 per month (after bill credit) for 24 months with financing.

Samsung

Now until December 31, you can get a bonus S Pen Fold Edition for FREE when you buy the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G phone.

You can also get a FREE pair of black Galaxy Buds Pro when you purchase select Galaxy Z Flip3 5G phones until November 26.

Finally, you can get a $150 credit, in addition to a trade-in value credit for your old smartphone when you upgrade to a Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition.

Telus

The Unlimited 40GB plan at Telus is now $70 per month, only $10 more than the Unlimited 20GB plan.

When you get a new plan or phone under the Bring-It-Back program, you can save up to $753! You can also save $100 when you shop for phones and plans online with a $50 bill credit and a $50 connection fee waiver.

There is also a Buy One, Give One offer running until November 29 which provides free or discounted phones and rate plans to youth exiting foster care and Indigenous women experiencing violence.

Virgin

You can get 12GB of data for just $50 per month when you bring your own phone anytime until November 29.

When you shop online, Virgin will waive the $50 connection service fee and you'll get a $50 bill credit.

Walmart Canada

For a limited time, you can get up to $300 in Walmart gift cards when you activate select iPhone and Samsung phones with Telus or Koodo plans.

From Your Site Articles

SAXX Underwear Is Having A Black Friday Sale & TBH, These Deals Are Baller

Save up to 40% for total ball serenity.

@saxxunderwear | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're struggling to figure out what to buy the man in your life, you might as well get him something he'll actually use — like a new pair of underwear. SAXX is a Canadian brand that sells underwear and other clothes that are stylish and really, really comfortable.

Keep Reading Show less

6 Costco Canada Shopping Hacks That Could Save You Even More Money On Black Friday

Secret tips and tricks from Costco employees! 🛒

Helmiyousif | Dreamstime, Baker244 | Dreamstime

If you're looking to save even more money at Costco this year, there's actually a gold mine of secret shopping hacks that could really help you out, especially on Black Friday.

Narcity spoke to two Costco employees, Beth* and Hannah* for insider tips that will take your Costco bargain hunting to the next level.

Keep Reading Show less

The Black Friday Sale At Jenny Bird Will Save You Up To 50% On Cute Canadian-Made Jewelry

♫ This is what dreeeeams are made of. ♫

_jennybird | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

What better time to splurge on stunning jewelry than the present? Today and tomorrow, you can get up to 50% off rings, necklaces, earrings and more at Jenny Bird.

Keep Reading Show less

6 Black Friday Travel Deals In Canada That Will Make Your Next Vacation So Much Cheaper

Including sales from Air Canada, WestJet, Booking.com and more! ✈️

@westjet | Instagram, @bookingcom | Instagram

If you've been dreaming of taking a vacation ASAP, look no further! These Black Friday travel deals in Canada include discounts on flights, hotels and packages, which means your next trip could be way cheaper than expected.

Whether you're looking for specific international flights, local hotel packages or just a genuine bargain, these companies are offering up to 70% off.

Keep Reading Show less