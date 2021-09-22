Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
amazon canada

This Heated Eye Massager From Amazon Canada Can Relieve Your Eye Strain & Headaches

It's $22 off right now!

This Heated Eye Massager From Amazon Canada Can Relieve Your Eye Strain & Headaches
@renphogroup | Instagram, @renphojapan | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

It can feel like you're constantly staring at a screen these days, switching from your work computer during the day to your TV at night (and your phone in between).

While popular products like blue light blocking glasses can help take off some of the strain, sometimes the feeling can persist and even progress into a full-blown headache.

If your day consists of a ton of screen time, you can try the heated RENPHO Eye Massager to help relax your eyes after a long day.


Just place it over your head, choose from one of five modes and sit back while it kneads, oscillates, applies pressure and performs rhythmic percussion massaging. The machine can also warm up to 42℃ for some relaxing heat therapy and can also play music via Bluetooth. It folds for easy storage and you can get it in black or white.

Besides eye massagers, the brand also makes a percussion gun massager (which is a cheaper alternative to the Theragun) and a heated foot massager.

RENPHO Eye Massager With Heat

Amazon Canada

Price: $67.99 ($89.99)

Details: If your eyes hurt from being constantly strained, then this heated eye massager could be the device you need in your life. It has over 10,000 reviews on Amazon Canada and most shoppers can't help but rave about it. The brand doesn't recommend using the device if you've recently undergone an eye operation or have a retina condition, cataracts or glaucoma.

$67.99 On AMAZON CANADA

From Your Site Articles

This Top-Rated Exercise Bike On Amazon Canada Is Seriously On Sale Right Now

You'll save $275. 💸

Yosuda Bikes, @yosudabikes | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Since the pandemic hit, many of us have had to transform our homes to fit our new realities. For some that meant creating a comfortable space to work from home. For others, it meant turning a corner of their living room into a makeshift gym.

Keep Reading Show less

22 Fall-Themed Amazon Canada Products You'll Love If You're Obsessed With Crunchy Leaf Season

🎵 Latte foam art, tiny pumpkins, fuzzy comfy socks 🎵

Amazon Canada, Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

This year on September 22nd, autumn officially arrives in Canada — which means sweater weather, fall decor and Halloween costume planning.

Keep Reading Show less

13 Coffee Products You Can Get In Canada If You're Seriously Obsessed With Caffeine

Give me all the energy! ☕

@ember | Instagram, @takeyausa | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If your day doesn't officially start until you've had your cup (or two) of coffee, then you can appreciate a great mug or tool.

Keep Reading Show less

These Companies In Ontario Are Giving Cash To Workers Who Get Vaccinated

Get a dose and some cash.

Elton Law | Dreamstime, Jevanto | Dreamstime

While there are plenty of reasons to get vaccinated against COVID-19, some people can add extra cash to the list.

Some companies in Ontario are incentivizing their employees to get vaccinated by offering them extra money to do so.

Keep Reading Show less