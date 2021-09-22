This Heated Eye Massager From Amazon Canada Can Relieve Your Eye Strain & Headaches
It can feel like you're constantly staring at a screen these days, switching from your work computer during the day to your TV at night (and your phone in between).
While popular products like blue light blocking glasses can help take off some of the strain, sometimes the feeling can persist and even progress into a full-blown headache.
If your day consists of a ton of screen time, you can try the heated RENPHO Eye Massager to help relax your eyes after a long day.
Just place it over your head, choose from one of five modes and sit back while it kneads, oscillates, applies pressure and performs rhythmic percussion massaging. The machine can also warm up to 42℃ for some relaxing heat therapy and can also play music via Bluetooth. It folds for easy storage and you can get it in black or white.
Besides eye massagers, the brand also makes a percussion gun massager (which is a cheaper alternative to the Theragun) and a heated foot massager.
Details: If your eyes hurt from being constantly strained, then this heated eye massager could be the device you need in your life. It has over 10,000 reviews on Amazon Canada and most shoppers can't help but rave about it. The brand doesn't recommend using the device if you've recently undergone an eye operation or have a retina condition, cataracts or glaucoma.