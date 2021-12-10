Trending Tags

I Tried This Mini Massage Gun & It Packs A Mighty Punch, Despite Its Teeny-Tiny Size

I Tried This Mini Massage Gun & It Packs A Mighty Punch, Despite Its Teeny-Tiny Size
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Whether you're looking for a last-minute holiday gift idea or in need of a little self-care, this RENPHO massage gun won't disappoint. It's tiny but powerful and it's currently on sale on Amazon Canada for $69.99 (originally $89.99). It can arrive before December 25 but only if you order soon.

This massage gun comes with a charger and four massage head attachments in one compact carrying case. Each head attachment is a different shape, so you can knead a variety of tense muscles and knots.

It has five speeds, each with more power than I had initially expected. For context, I'm fairly athletic and levels one and two were perfect, three was pretty intense and four and five were just hardcore!

The thing I liked most about this particular RENPHO massage gun is how light it is. My arm never got tired from holding it up, which I've found can happen with heftier models. Its itty-bitty size also makes it easier to reach my shoulders and my neck, without having to use too much effort.

RENPHO Mini Massage Gun

This massage gun is tiny but powerful and can help ease tension and release built-up lactic acid in your muscles. It comes with four massage heads of varying shapes and sizes and has five intensity levels to alternate between. It's surprisingly lightweight, so it won't feel like a chore to hold it. The white model is currently on sale for $69, but you can also get it in blue for $74.99 or in black for $79.99.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

