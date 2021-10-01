This Affordable Massage Gun On Amazon Canada Will Knead All Of Your Troubles Away
Plus it's on sale! 🙌
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Let's face it, we could all use a good massage from time to time. Whether you're constantly on your feet or sit at a desk most of the day, I don't know a single person, myself included, who doesn't experience muscle tension.
Although I am loyal to my ultra-talented RMT, I can't always find the time to make an appointment. And as much as I appreciate my partner squeezing my tense traps every now and then, sometimes it just doesn't cut it. So I finally caved and bought the RENPHO Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Gun which is currently on sale for $109.99 (originally $149.99).
First of all, I love this brand. If you haven't tried any of their products, I'd also recommend their heated eye massager ($79.99). It'll do wonders if you tend to get headaches from staring at a screen all day.
Now, what initially sold me on the massage gun was the fact that it didn't cost nearly as much as a Theragun (sorry, but I don't really have a spare $500 to spend RN).
Next was the assortment of attachments it comes with.
It has a total of six heads in varying shapes and hardness, so you can massage different muscle groups effectively. I switch between all of them regularly, depending on how deep a certain knot I'm working on is. It's also rechargeable and cordless, so you won't get tangled up in any cables while you use it.
If you don't have work benefits to help ease the expense of seeing an RMT, this thing will change your life. Even if you do, having it around to use in between RMT appointments is truly a godsend.
RENPHO Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Gun
Price: $109.99 (
$149.99)
Details: The cordless RENPHO massage gun has six different massage heads for you to use on different muscles and knots. It has 20 intensity settings that'll allow you find the right speed for your body. It comes with a charger you can use to power it up and a briefcase to keep everything neat and organized.