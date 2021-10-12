Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
amazon canada

This Heated Foot Massager On Amazon Canada Can Put The Pep Back In Your Step

It's on sale right now! 👀

This Heated Foot Massager On Amazon Canada Can Put The Pep Back In Your Step
renphogroup | Instagram, renphogroup | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Whether or not we're on our feet all day, we could all use a good foot massage every now and then.

Along with their top-rated massage gun and eye massager, RENPHO has an epic foot massager on Amazon Canada that shoppers adore. It's currently on sale for $179.99 (originally $200).



It comes equipped with rotation balls, rolling sticks, heating and six intensity levels. Reviewers love how sleek it looks and say it's the perfect gift for anyone who is obsessed with self-care.

They also say it stores easily and that it feels like a professional massage! It'll fit anyone whose feet are up to men's size 12 or women's size 14.

RENPHO Foot Massager

Amazon Canada

Price: $179.99 ($200)

Details: This RENPHO foot massaging machine has rotation balls, rolling sticks, heating and six intensity levels to choose from. It comes with removable foot inserts that'll allow you to wash them easily. It also has an automatic shut-off timer that you can set to 15 or 30 minutes, so you won't have to worry about forgetting to turn it off.

$179.99 On AMAZON CANADA

18 Fall Dresses Under $50 That'll Keep Canadians Cute & Cozy All Season Long

Super affordable options from Amazon Canada, Old Navy and more! 💃

Simons, Simons, Old Navy

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The time has officially come to tuck away our summer clothes and embrace cozy knit sweaters and flannel sheets. If you want to add a few new dresses to your rotation, there are tons of stylish fall dresses you can order online right now.

Keep Reading Show less

This Instant Pot Is On Sale In Canada Just In Time To Make All Your Cozy Fall Recipes

Soups, stews, pasta, dessert — it can do it all!

@instantpot | Instagram, @instantpot | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

A good shortcut in the kitchen can save time and effort. While there's an endless array of kitchen gadgets that can make your life easier, you can't go wrong with a multi-use appliance.

Keep Reading Show less

Amazon Canada Has A 24-Hour Sale On JBL Speakers You Can Get Amped Up About

Earbuds, too!

@jblaudio_uk | Instagram, @jbloaudio_uk | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Although Black Friday isn't until Friday, November 26, you might want to take advantage of these awesome sales that are happening now. Amazon Canada has been dropping some pretty sweet deals this October — including this sale on JBL products.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Shackets On Sale In Canada You'll Want To Wear All Day, Every Day

Shackets in flannel, corduroy, faux leather and more!

@ASOS | Instagram, @simplygailg | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Every season there's at least one trendy, must-have item clogging our social feeds. This year, it's the shacket. If you're not familiar, it's a shirt/jacket hybrid that's perfect for layering over t-shirts and hoodies during colder months.

Keep Reading Show less