amazon canada

11 Top-Rated Electronics & Appliances On Amazon Canada That Are On Sale RN

Air fryers, headphones, smart TVs and more!

@samsungcanda | Instagram, @nutribullet | Instagram

Amazon Canada has been dropping a bunch of epic deals this month, which is awesome if you don't exactly have the patience to wait until Black Friday.

If you want to get a head start on your holiday shopping, you'll appreciate the deals you can get on electronics and appliances right now. Speaking of which — you might want to check out this sale on vacuums at Canadian Tire, too!

From electric toothbrushes to smart TVs, here are 11 things you won't want to miss out on today.

JBL Endurance Peak Waterproof Wireless Headphones

Amazon Canada

Price: $99.98 ($148.98)

Details: Enjoy up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge with these wireless JBL headphones. They'll hook around your ears for a snug fit and they're also waterproof. You can get them in four colours.

$99.98 On AMAZON CANADA

RENPHO Massage Gun With Adjustable Arm

Amazon Canada

Price: $109.99 ($139.99)

Details: This massage gun comes with six heads, so you can target specific areas on your body. It also has an adjustable arm, so you can get to those hard to reach spots on your back. It's lightweight and rechargeable, with four speeds to choose from.

$109.99 On AMAZON CANADA

TokeShimi LED Lighted Bathroom Mirror (20x28 Inches)

Amazon Canada

Price: $161.49 ($189.99)

Details: This genius LED light mirror is dimmable, so you can make it super bright when you're doing your makeup or low and moody when you're in the tub. It also has an anti-fog technology, so you won't have to wipe it off every time you take a shower.

$161.49 On AMAZON CANADA

Ultrean 6-Quart Air Fryer

Amazon Canada

Price: $99.99 ($119.99)

Details: This air fryer will save you from oil splats and an overly greasy plate. Reviewers say it cooks quickly, evenly and is super easy to clean afterward, too. It's on sale in black, turquoise or white.

$99.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (256GB)

Amazon Canada

Price: $599.99 ($819.99)

Details: This Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes unlocked, so you can choose your own provider. It has three cameras on the back and a selfie camera on the front with ultra-fast charging and a ton of memory space. It also comes with a pen, so you can treat your phone like a digital drawing tablet when you're on the go.

$599.99 On AMAZON CANADA

BOSCH Dremel Cordless Dog Nail Grinding Tool

Amazon Canada

Price: $34.98 ($61)

Details: If your dog hates getting their nails clipped, try using a nail grinder to file them down instead. Reviewers say it's super easy to use and love that it saves them from going to the groomers every time they need a nail trim.

$34.98 On AMAZON CANADA

DEWALT Compact Drill & Driver Kit

Amazon Canada

Price: $129 ($197)

Details: This drill is rechargeable and cordless, so you won't trip over yourself while you get to work on your next project. If you don't already have a set of drill bits, you can grab a pack on Amazon Canada for $19.99.

$129 On AMAZON CANADA

NutriBullet Pro Single-Serve Blender (7-Piece Set)

Amazon Canada

Price: $79.99 ($99.99)

Details: Shake up your morning smoothie in style with this handy single-serve NutriBullet Pro. It's small, but powerful, with 1000 watts to blend up your fruits, veggies and nuts.

$79.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Samsung 65-Inch Smart TV (4K Resolution)

Amazon Canada

Price: $1,498 ($1,998)

Details: This Samsung Smart TV will elevate your movie-watching and gaming experience with it's 4K resolution. With vivid colours and ultra-smooth motion enhancements, this thing will take your home theatre to the next level.

$1,498 On AMAZON CANADA

Dreamegg Air Purifier 

Amazon Canada

Price: $149.99 ($229.99)

Details: If you have allergies, pets or roommates who smoke, this air purifier can give your home a total refresh. Reviewers say it's super quiet, so leaving it on at night is not a problem. It also has a built-in dimmable night light you can use when you're tired of your overheads.

$149.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

Amazon Canada

Price: $79.95 ($99.99)

Details: This fancy toothbrush has two brushing modes that focus specifically on plaque removal and gum care. It even has pressure sensors that'll let you know when you're brushing too hard. Reviewers love that post-dentist clean this toothbrush gives after using it.

$79.95 On AMAZON CANADA

