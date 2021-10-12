Trending Tags

Canadian Tire Has Vacuums Up To 60% Off If Your Place Needs A Major Clean-Up For The Holidays

Vacuums as low as $49.99!

Canadian Tire Has Vacuums Up To 60% Off If Your Place Needs A Major Clean-Up For The Holidays
PGregoryB | Dreamstime, Syda Productions | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Raise your hand if your place is in shambles after Thanksgiving. If you're looking to get your space in tip-top shape for the upcoming holidays, you can snag a vacuum from Canadian Tire for super cheap!

For a limited time, you can get up to 60% off select vacuum cleaners and floor care items from popular brands like Bissell, Shark and Dyson.

Not sure what to get? The Shark Pro Steam Pocket Mop is now just $79.99 (originally $199.99) and the Hoover WindTunnel 2 High Capacity Bagless Upright Vacuum is now $119.99 (originally $239.99). A lot of shoppers have left positive reviews saying it's "perfect for everyday home use".

Other top-rated vacuums that are half-off include the BISSELL AeroSwift Compact Bagless Canister Vacuum for $79.99 (originally $159.99) and the Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Stick Vacuum for $49.99 (originally $99.99).

If you've always wanted a robot vacuum cleaner, now's your chance to get one without blowing your budget. The Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty Robotic Vacuum was $599.99 but now it's on sale for $399.99. Those who've bought one from Canadian Tire say they "regret not getting one sooner!"

Canadian Tire

Details: There's a huge sale on vacuums, mops and other floor care items at Canadian Tire right now. For a limited time, you can save up to 60% on top brands like Dyson, Shark and Bissell.

Find It On CANADIAN TIRE

