Canadian Tire Has Vacuums Up To 60% Off If Your Place Needs A Major Clean-Up For The Holidays
Vacuums as low as $49.99!
Raise your hand if your place is in shambles after Thanksgiving. If you're looking to get your space in tip-top shape for the upcoming holidays, you can snag a vacuum from Canadian Tire for super cheap!
For a limited time, you can get up to 60% off select vacuum cleaners and floor care items from popular brands like Bissell, Shark and Dyson.
Not sure what to get? The Shark Pro Steam Pocket Mop is now just $79.99 (originally $199.99) and the Hoover WindTunnel 2 High Capacity Bagless Upright Vacuum is now $119.99 (originally $239.99). A lot of shoppers have left positive reviews saying it's "perfect for everyday home use".
Other top-rated vacuums that are half-off include the BISSELL AeroSwift Compact Bagless Canister Vacuum for $79.99 (originally $159.99) and the Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Stick Vacuum for $49.99 (originally $99.99).
If you've always wanted a robot vacuum cleaner, now's your chance to get one without blowing your budget. The Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty Robotic Vacuum was $599.99 but now it's on sale for $399.99. Those who've bought one from Canadian Tire say they "regret not getting one sooner!"
Canadian Tire
