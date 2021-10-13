This Electric Shaver At Canadian Tire Is Over 50% Off & It's Going Straight Into My Cart
I'm holiday shopping early for once! 👀
This year, I've decided to skip the stress and get my holiday shopping done early for once.
Although I'll definitely be waiting on big-ticket items to go on sale on Black Friday, I've been keeping my eyes peeled for sales that pop up beforehand — like this sweet deal on this cordless Philips Shaver from Canadian Tire. It's currently $79.93, down from $162.99.
It's rechargeable, easy to clean and the perfect gift to get my partner for Christmas this year. It's designed for anyone who likes a super smooth, close shave and can be used on dry or wet skin.
Pro tip: If it isn't available at your local Canadian Tire, switch your location on the website to order online!
Philips Series 5000 Wet/Dry Shaver
Price: $79.93 (
$162.99)
Details: This electric shaver by Philips is cordless, rechargeable and over 50% off right now. It comes with a trimmer attachment that allows you to create clean lines, with three heads that can give you an ultra-close shave. Reviewers love how quickly it charges and rave about how easy it is to clean.