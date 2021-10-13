Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - Deals
canadian tire

This Electric Shaver At Canadian Tire Is Over 50% Off & It's Going Straight Into My Cart​

I'm holiday shopping early for once! 👀

This Electric Shaver At Canadian Tire Is Over 50% Off & It's Going Straight Into My Cart​
Canadian Tire

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

This year, I've decided to skip the stress and get my holiday shopping done early for once.

Although I'll definitely be waiting on big-ticket items to go on sale on Black Friday, I've been keeping my eyes peeled for sales that pop up beforehand — like this sweet deal on this cordless Philips Shaver from Canadian Tire. It's currently $79.93, down from $162.99.

It's rechargeable, easy to clean and the perfect gift to get my partner for Christmas this year. It's designed for anyone who likes a super smooth, close shave and can be used on dry or wet skin.

Pro tip: If it isn't available at your local Canadian Tire, switch your location on the website to order online!

Philips Series 5000 Wet/Dry Shaver

Canadian Tire

Price: $79.93 ($162.99)

Details: This electric shaver by Philips is cordless, rechargeable and over 50% off right now. It comes with a trimmer attachment that allows you to create clean lines, with three heads that can give you an ultra-close shave. Reviewers love how quickly it charges and rave about how easy it is to clean.

$79.93 On CANADIAN TIRE

From Your Site Articles

Canadian Tire Has Vacuums Up To 60% Off If Your Place Needs A Major Clean-Up For The Holidays

Vacuums as low as $49.99!

PGregoryB | Dreamstime, Syda Productions | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Raise your hand if your place is in shambles after Thanksgiving. If you're looking to get your space in tip-top shape for the upcoming holidays, you can snag a vacuum from Canadian Tire for super cheap!

Keep Reading Show less

This Heated Foot Massager On Amazon Canada Can Put The Pep Back In Your Step

It's on sale right now! 👀

renphogroup | Instagram, renphogroup | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Whether or not we're on our feet all day, we could all use a good foot massage every now and then.

Keep Reading Show less

The Best Mattresses In Canada You Can Buy Online At Every Price Point

You can even get FREE delivery on all of them!

@casper | Instagram, @hushblankets | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Canadians spend around a third of their day sleeping (if they're lucky!), so one thing that's worth splurging on is bedding. If you have trouble sleeping, you can buy comfy sheets or sleep products but you can start right at the root of the issue with a brand new mattress.

Keep Reading Show less

18 Fall Dresses Under $50 That'll Keep Canadians Cute & Cozy All Season Long

Super affordable options from Amazon Canada, Old Navy and more! 💃

Simons, Simons, Old Navy

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The time has officially come to tuck away our summer clothes and embrace cozy knit sweaters and flannel sheets. If you want to add a few new dresses to your rotation, there are tons of stylish fall dresses you can order online right now.

Keep Reading Show less