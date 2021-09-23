Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
amazon canada

This Charging Station On Amazon Canada Is Handy, Top Rated & On Sale RN

It'll organize and charge up to six devices at once.

This Charging Station On Amazon Canada Is Handy, Top Rated & On Sale RN
Brittany Barber | Narcity, Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

One of my biggest pet peeves is waking up in the morning to discover that I forgot to charge my phone. What's even worse? When I DO remember to plug it in, but find that my partner swapped his in before mine fully charged (eye roll).

With our phones, tablets and laptops, there's a whole lot of screen time happening. If you're anything like me, then you'll probably appreciate a product that can charge multiple devices simultaneously (not to mention keep them organized!). That's why this six-port charging station from Amazon Canada is in my cart.

Luke Wroblewski | Flickr

This baby is currently $46.99 (down from $62.99) and has a ton of awesome reviews. Shoppers say it works like a dream and love that it keeps all of their devices organized and powered up, from their phones to their laptops and everything in between.

SooPii Premium Six-Port Charging Station & Organizer 

Amazon Canada

Price: $46.99 ($62.99)

Details: This six-port charging station will power up to six devices at once. It'll help you keep your electronics charged and all of your pesky charging cables together and organized. It's compatible with a ton of devices, including smartphones (like iPhones, Samsungs, HTCs and Motorolas), tablets, laptops, game consoles and more. It comes with seven removable dividers to keep your devices from toppling over and six short charging cables (two lightening cables, two micro USBs, and two type C cables).

$46.99 On AMAZON CANADA

From Your Site Articles

These 24 Cozy Knit Sweaters Will Make You Feel Snug As A Bug This Autumn In Canada

Because I absolutely adore sweater weather.

H&M, Simons

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Sweater weather has finally arrived in Canada and I for one couldn't be happier. Along with stylish shackets and warm flannel sheets, we want to make sure you're as comfy as possible this fall. That's why we've put together this list of some of the softest and coziest sweaters the internet has to offer!

Keep Reading Show less

This Heated Eye Massager From Amazon Canada Can Relieve Your Eye Strain & Headaches

It's $22 off right now!

@renphogroup | Instagram, @renphojapan | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

It can feel like you're constantly staring at a screen these days, switching from your work computer during the day to your TV at night (and your phone in between).

Keep Reading Show less

This Top-Rated Exercise Bike On Amazon Canada Is Seriously On Sale Right Now

You'll save $275. 💸

Yosuda Bikes, @yosudabikes | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Since the pandemic hit, many of us have had to transform our homes to fit our new realities. For some that meant creating a comfortable space to work from home. For others, it meant turning a corner of their living room into a makeshift gym.

Keep Reading Show less

22 Fall-Themed Amazon Canada Products You'll Love If You're Obsessed With Crunchy Leaf Season

🎵 Latte foam art, tiny pumpkins, fuzzy comfy socks 🎵

Amazon Canada, Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

This year on September 22nd, autumn officially arrives in Canada — which means sweater weather, fall decor and Halloween costume planning.

Keep Reading Show less