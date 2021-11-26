Canada's Best Black Friday 2021 Deals You Can Start Shopping For Now
Believe it or not, it's finally Black Friday and the number of deals and discounts are overwhelming, to say the least! That's why we went ahead and curated this list with some of the best Black Friday deals out there — so you don't have to waste time searching.
Whether you're looking for deals on electronics, jewelry, kitchen appliances or clothing, you can find it all right here.
1800Flowers.com
If you're on the hunt for holiday flowers to decorate your home with, you can get up to 50% off their holiday collection now until December 5.
Adidas
With the code BLACKFRIDAY, you can get up to 40% off regular-priced items and all outlet athleticwear now until November 28.
Aéropostale
Right now, you can get up to 75% off everything sitewide. All jackets and shackets are currently $50, jeans are only $24 and you can even find cardigans, hoodies and sweats for as little as $15.
Aestate
Now until Monday, November 29, at 11:59 p.m ET, you can score deals on luxury home goods online. Their soft bath towels are next level!
ALDO
Now until November 30, you can get up to 50% off shoes and bags.
Amazon Canada
Amazon Canada has had wicked deals all month, but the time has finally come for the deepest markdowns on hundreds of items.
Anthropologie
The popular clothing brand is offering 30% off both regular-priced and sale items until November 28. The discount will be applied once you add your items to your cart.
Aosom
You can use the code BLACK15 to score 15% off furniture and home goods sitewide at Aosom. If you spend over $399, you can get an extra 18% off with promo code BLACK18.
Ardene
Now until November 28, you can get up to 50% off super cute apparel and accessories sitewide. Make sure to check out these adorable short puffer jackets — they're only $45!
Armani Beauty
Now until December 1, you can save 20% on everything sitewide and 25% off your order of $175 or more with the code CYBERWEEK.
Artizia
You can save up to 50% on so many stylish clothes and accessories sitewide right now. If you're shopping in-store this weekend, some locations will have extended hours.
Athleta
Now until November 28, you can get 20% off your entire purchase. No code is necessary, the discount will be applied once you hit that add to cart.
Away
Now until November 29, Away is offering up to 40% off on travel essentials including backpacks and carry-ons.
Banana Republic
You can score 40% off your entire Banana Republic purchase now until November 27, but some exclusions apply.
Bathorium
Now until November 29, you can treat yourself to bath products up to 50% off from Ottawa-based Bathorium both in-store at the Rideau Centre and online.
Benji Sleep
The bedding brand Benji Sleep is having a 20% off sitewide sale until November 29, so you can get your hands on a new set of soft sheets. You'll also get free shipping when you spend over $150.
Best Buy Canada
Best Buy is one of the most popular stores that Canadians shop at during Black Friday weekend because you can find a ton of great deals. You can literally save thousands on a single item like a TV.
Blinkist
Blinkist offers summaries and key insights on thousands of nonfiction books, making dry or difficult reads easier to digest. You can get a seven-day free trial and 50% off a yearly premium subscription now until November 29.
Bluenotes
Just like at Aéropostale, everything is up to 75% off. This includes shackets, cardigans, hoodies and more winter fashion.
Brilliant Earth
Now until November 29, if you spend $1,000 or more you can score a FREE pair of diamond studs. Orders under $1,000 will receive a surprise gift, too.
Buffalo Jeans
Now until November 29, you can get 40% off everything sitewide with the code BF40. Looking to stock up on a few basic tees? They're all $11 right now!
Burton
You can get up to 20% off outerwear and other apparel plus tons of accessories right now. Items start at $10.49.
Canadian Tire
You can find some hot deals on kitchen appliances, vacuums and electronics, with some items up to 85% off.
Canon
Whether you're shopping for a gift or looking to step up your photography game, you can save up to $400 on cameras and lenses now until December 2.
Casetify
Now until November 30, you can get 10% off one phone case, 20% off two phone cases, and 25% off if you buy three.
Casper
With the code BLACKFRIDAYCA, you can get up to $650 off mattresses and 15% off everything else. This offer is only valid until November 30.
Clarins
You can get a customizable six-piece set gift (worth $175) when you spend over $100 using the code HOLIDAY21. You also get three free samples with every order and free shipping over $50.
Clearly
Using the code FRIDAY40, you can get up to 80% off frames and 40% off lenses with free shipping over $50 now until December 7.
Clinique
Clinique is having their biggest sale of the year with 30% off everything sitewide and 60% off their Even Better Skin Set. Make sure to use the code SWEET30 at checkout. If you spend over $105, you'll get to choose one free full-size product on their best sellers list.
Coach Outlet
Now's the time to buy a lavish handbag. You can save 70% on a variety of purses and accessories and enjoy free shipping on all orders.
Columbia
You can already get 25% off just about everything but now you can get 50% off door crasher items starting at just $8.50. Now until December 13, shipping is free when you spend $200 or more.
Coursera
Now until December 4, you can get your first month of Coursera Plus for just $1.27 (originally $74). With this subscription, you'll get access to over 90% of all the courses they offer.
Cricut
Now until December 1, if you spend $100, you'll get a $20 coupon. The Maker machine is on sale for $229.99 until November 28, the Explore Air 2 is $149.99, the Joy machine is $129.99, and the EasyPress Mini is only $49.99. These discounts run until December 1. All materials and accessories are 50% off, too.
DAVIDsTEA
Calling all tea lovers! You can enjoy up to 50% off everything sitewide now until November 28.
Dynamite Clothing
Now until November 29, you can get up to 70% off almost everything in-store and online.
Dyson
Now that it's Black Friday, it's finally time to get that Dyson product off of your wish list and into your home. You can save on select Dyson products or receive a free product with purchase until December 2 unless otherwise stated.
Ecobee
Now until December 1, you can save up to $60 on ecobee Smart Thermostats, $30 on SmartCameras and $25 on sensors.
EdX
With the code CYBER2021, you can save 20% on just about every course and program from leading universities and companies around the world.
Encircled
This sustainability-focused Canadian clothing store is offering 20% off select styles now until November 29. No promo code is required; the discount will automatically be applied to the eligible items in your cart.
ENDY Mattress
Black Friday is the perfect time to save on more splurge-worthy items like a new mattress, and ENDY is offering 10% off on all their bedding products right now.
Everlane
Known for their ethically-produced denim, Everlane is offering up to 40% off their top winter styles now until November 29. Items start at just $26.
Evive
Now until November 30, you can get 40% off your first order of Evive frozen-to-fresh products with the code BF40.
Flexispot
With the code FSBF10 you can save 10% on a fancy standing desk — and save your posture while you're at it!
Flight Hub
Planning a vacation any time soon? Well, for today only, you can save up to 25% on select flights.
Frank & Oak
The sustainable Canadian brand is having a 30% off sitewide sale and all you have to do is use the code BF30 to secure your discount.
Garage Clothing
Now until November 29, you can buy one, get one 50% off with some exclusions on super-stylish clothes and accessories.
Ghostbed
Now until December 3, the Canadian mattress company is offering 40% off adjustable base bundles, 30% off all mattresses plus two FREE luxury pillows with your purchase. You can also get a FREE weighted blanket when you spend $1,000 or more.
GlassesUSA
Now until December 1, you can save 65% on frames using the code EARLY65 and 40% off designer glasses or sunglasses with the code DESIGNER40. You can buy one get one free on glasses and sunglasses using the code BOGOFREE and get 25% off contact lenses using the code CONTACTS25.
Godiva
Did someone say luxury chocolate? Now until November 28, you can get up to 50% off select gifts, plus an extra 10% off if you spend $100 or more with the code EXTRA10.
H&M
Right now you can score 20% off trendy and affordable fashion like this pink hoodie that's now just $11.99.
Harry Rosen
Along with 40% off regularly-priced menswear, you can score a free shoe tree when you buy any pair of regularly priced shoes. You can also get 20% off dress shirts when you purchase one, 25% off when you purchase two and 30% off when you purchase three dress shirts.
Herschel
Right now you can save $15 on orders over $90, $35 on orders over $150 and a whopping $60 on orders over $200. You'll also receive a FREE Charlie wallet when you order two or more items. Looking to save even more? Last chance items are up to 60% off.
Home Hardware
Now until December 5, you can save big on tools, home appliances and so much more.
HP Canada
You can save up to $528 on select HP laptops this Black Friday! If you've been wanting to upgrade all year, now's the time to do it.
IKEA
The massive furniture and home goods store is having a month-long event that's all about sustainability including a sell-back program, donations, workshops and an additional 25% off as-is products now until November 29.
Indigo
This Black Friday, plum members get 30% off select items while plum PLUS members get 40% off. PLUS gives you VIP access to promotions and exclusive events and free shipping any time with no minimum spend — all for just $39 a year. It's super easy to sign up or upgrade your membership online.
iRobot
Now until December 2, you can save up to $570 on select robot vacuums and bundles including the Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum and the Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum, which we had the chance to review earlier this month.
It Cosmetics
Now until November 29, you can get up to 30% off everything site-wide and score FREE gifts with purchase.
Kate Spade
Now until November 28, you can get up to 50% off just about everything at Kate Spade with the code BLACKFRIYAY.
Kiehl's Canada
If you're a Kiehl's Loyalty Member, you can get 25% off everything online and 30% off all orders over $150 now until November 28. You can also grab an Avocado Eye Cream at a 50% discount.
Knix
You can save up to 20% on everything sitewide, plus up to 50% off warehouse sale exclusives — including their infamous leakproof period underwear. Wireless bras start at just $32.50.
Lacoste
You can get 40% off pretty much everything now until November 28 and score free shipping on all orders.
Lancôme
You can use the code BLACKFRIDAY to get 25% off your order and a free gift with purchases over $150 now until November 28.
La Roche-Posay
You can get 20% off everything sitewide and a free nine-piece gift if you spend $80 or more. No code is needed; the discount will apply to items in your cart until November 28.
Levis
Now until November 28, you can score 30% off select items online. For instance, these So High Bootcut Men's Jeans are now on sale for $89.60.
Linen Chest
Thousands of items are up to 50% off but you can save an extra 25% on all bedding products and an extra 20% on everything else You can browse their 2021 holiday gift guide if you need some inspiration.
LookFantastic
With the code EXTRA, you can get up to 75% off plus up to an extra 10% on everything online. The code expires on November 28 at 6 p.m ET.
Lovehoney
Right now, you can get up to 60% off adult toys and accessories. You'll also get free shipping from Toronto when you spend $59 or more.
lululemon
For a limited time, you can save big on loads of popular items like the Align tank and leggings. You can also get the MIRROR home workout system and save $650 on it until November 29!
Lumens
Along with up to 75% off on modern lighting and furniture, you can also score a FREE Vintage String Light Kit with the code STRING until November 28.
Maisonette
If you're shopping for the little one in your life, you can save on adorable clothing, home and play gear from Maisonette. You can save 10% on orders over $75, 15% on orders over $300 and 20% on orders over $600.
MasterClass
Now until November 29, MasterClass is offering two annual memberships for the price of one.
Mejuri
Looking for a gorgeous new piece of minimalist jewelry? Now until November 29, you can get 20% off everything at Mejuri when you spend $150 or more.
Michael Kors
For a limited time, you can save up to 70% on clothes and accessories plus an extra 25% on just about everything sitewide.
MICHI
This activewear company from Toronto is offering up to 75% off select items and an extra 20% off sale bras and leggings with the code SAVE20.
Microsoft Canada
You can save hundreds of dollars on select laptops and other electronic devices this Black Friday at Microsoft Canada.
Nespresso
You can get up to $130 off Vertuo Next and Pixie coffee machines, plus get a $25 coffee credit when you add a minimum of 50 capsules to your cart.
Nordstrom Canada
Right now you can get up to 50% off items in stores and online for women, men, kids and home. This long sleeve bodysuit is now just $17.40 and this silk camisole is $11!
NYX Canada
Now until November 28, you can get 30% off everything including all sorts of makeup and best-selling products like the Gimme Super Stars Holiday Advent Calendar.
Old Navy Canada
Now until November 29, you can get 50% off just about everything including pajama pants that are now $10 and jeans starting at $20.
Our Place
For a limited time, you can find huge discounts like the bestselling Always Pan for $125 (originally $195) and the Dinner For Four Bundle for $250 (originally $385).
Pandora
Right now you can score up to 30% off on stunning jewelry at Pandora, including charms, rings, necklaces and more.
Pela Case
Now until November 29, you'll get a FREE pair of sunglasses when you buy a phone case.
Peloton
Until November 29, you can get $450 of the Peloton+ bike and $200 off accessories with the purchase of a bike. You can also end the year strong with FREE Peloton classes for two months.
Peoples Jewellers
You'll definitely want to check out Peoples Jewellers this holiday season, especially if you're looking for something sparkly at a discounted price. Just about everything online and in-store is up to 50% off!
Pimsleur
This awesome language-learning subscription service is offering a seven-day free trial and 50% off your first month. You'll get full access, unlimited device uses and you'll be able to share it with up to three household members. This deal is available until November 29.
Proven Skincare
With the code BLACKFRIDAY, you can get the Proven System plus a FREE toiletry bag when you spend $99 now until November 28.
Rakuten Kobo
Now until December 1, you can save $20 on select Readers and get free shipping. Customers who like to spread the cost over the holidays can pay in installments using Afterpay.
Reebok Canada
Now until November 28, you can save 50% on regular-priced items with the code BLACKFRI.
Saks Fifth Ave
This major retailer is offering 75% off designer styles until November 30. You can earn a $75 gift card on a $150 purchase with the code BLKFRISF.
Sephora
You can get 50% off best-selling beauty products at Sephora all weekend long. If you download the app, you can also get up to 30% off skincare tools with the code GOTOTOOLS until November 29.
Sheertex
This Canadian hosiery brand makes tights and accessories out of a really unique fabric that's "nearly indestructible" and you can save up to 60% sitewide for a limited time.
Shu Uemura
You can get 30% off everything sitewide and 35% off orders of $150 or more. You also get a FREE gift on orders over $120 when you use code SHUFRIDAY at checkout. This offer is valid until November 29.
Silk Maison
With the code BFR30, you can get 30% off dresses, pyjamas, coats and more (including these gorgeous silk pillowcases). Although sale items are excluded, you can still find up to 70% off on clearance items.
Silver Jeans
Now until November 28, you can get up to 50% off select styles if you're looking to stock up on denim.
Simba Sleep
For a limited time, you can get up to $200 off all purchases, along with 15% off sitewide. If you buy a pillow, you can score a second one for FREE, too.
Society 6
Art prints, posters, decorative wall tapestries — you name it! You can get up to 50% off everything sitewide and make your home look a little cuter this Black Friday. Keep in mind prices are in U.S. dollars.
Spanx
From activewear and undergarments to faux-leather leggings, you can get 20% off everything sitewide now until November 30.
The Source
You can find a ton of tech deals on now until December 1, including $600 off this Samsung Smart TV and up to $150 off all FitBits.
Staples Canada
You can save up to 50% on laptops, computer accessories and even cell phones right now.
Tentree
You can save up to 50% on sustainable essentials and other apparel during tentree's "Green Friday" sale.
TKEES
The Canadian fashion brand rarely has sales, so the one running now until November 29 is the perfect time to shop their stylish basics. You can get 75% off select footwear, up to 50% off select CORE clothing and 25% off CORE footwear.
TUSHY
Now until November 28, you can save 40% on bidet attachments with the code BROWNFRIDAY. You can also get $90 off now when you buy two Classic 3.0 bidets.
Urban Decay
With the code FRIDAY, you can save 30% sitewide and 50% on select products. If you spend $80, you'll get a FREE gift with your purchase.
Vichy Canada
Now until November 28, you can get 25% off all Vichy beauty products, plus a free gift box if you spend $60 or more and an additional nine-piece gift on orders of $75 or more. No promo code is necessary; the discount will automatically apply once the items are in your cart.
Vineyard Vines
Now until November 29, you can get up to 60% off select styles with the code GIFTS21.
Walmart Canada
Right now you can find hundreds of deals on a huge range of products, including electronics, kitchen appliances, beauty and more.
YETI
If you're obsessed with YETI's outdoor products, then you'll be stoked about what they have in store this Black Friday. Instead of a typical sale, you'll be able to find a limited assortment of rare and normally unavailable YETI products until they sell out.
YSL Beauty
Now until November 28, you can get 20% off everything sitewide or 25% off a purchase of $150 or more with four FREE deluxe samples and a FREE full-sized product with a pouch when you use YSLBLACK.