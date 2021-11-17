Trending Tags

Walmart Canada's Early Black Friday Sale Starts Tonight & Here's A Sneak Peak

You might want to set an alarm. 👀

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Good news for bargain shoppers! Walmart Canada's early Black Friday sale launches online tonight, November 17, at 9 p.m EST and in stores November 18 at 7 a.m. EST. You can find hundreds of deals on a huge range of products, including brands like Ninja, Samsung, Keurig and more.

From stocking stuffers to tech gifts, you can find something for just about everyone on your holiday shopping list. If you're waiting until actual Black Friday or Cyber Monday to start your holiday shopping, consider taking advantage of this early sale now. There's nothing worse than finding out something you really want is out of stock.

You can take a peek at the digital flyer to see all the things you could save money on.

Pro tip: You can sign up for a free account and fill up your cart ahead of time. It'll make checking out a breeze and save you from missing out on popular products.

Walmart Canada

Details: Walmart's early Black Friday sale launches online tonight at 9 p.m EST and in stores tomorrow, November 18, at 7 a.m. EST. You can find insider tips on how to make the most of this sale on Walmart's online hub.

This article’s left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

