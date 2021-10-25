The Best Tech Gifts That Can Take The 2021 Holidays To A Whole New Level
With the 2021 holidays coming up fast, Canadians are already on the hunt for gift ideas.
Along with stocking stuffers and advent calendars, you can check out these awesome electronics for your friends and family who may appreciate something techy this year.
From fancy video games to heated eye massagers, here are 9 tech gifts anyone would love to receive this year.
Click & Grow Smart Garden
Price: $104.95 (
$124.94)
Details: If you know someone who wants to get into gardening but doesn't know where to start, give them a Click & Grow Smart Garden. All they need to do is plant their seeds, set a schedule, and refill the water tank every now and then to enjoy an indoor garden all year round. It comes with three basil plant pods to get them started if they're beginners.
$104.95 On AMAZON CANADA
Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset
Price: $459
Details: The Oculus Quest 2 will allow them to immerse themselves in all kinds of games and virtual experiences. This set holds 128GB, but you can also get them with 256 GB at a higher price. No console is needed — they'll just need their phone to connect!
$459 On OCULUS
Fujifilm Instax Square
Price: $159
Details: The Instax Square Camera will allow them to take and print photos instantly. It's also available in mini and wide versions, which have different film sizes. For the Instax Square, they'll need a pack of square film to start snapping pics.
$159 On AMAZON CANADA
Nintendo Switch OLED Model
Price: $449.96
Details: The Nintendo Switch OLED will allow them to play their favourite games in vivid colours and crystal clear graphics. They can use this model with their TV and on the go, too. For something entirely portable, you can check out the Nintendo Switch Lite for $258.95.
$449.96 On AMAZON CANADA
Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker
Price: $129.99
Details: This portable Bluetooth speaker is small but mighty. With up to six hours of playtime, they'll be able to enjoy the crisp sound of their fave tunes wherever they go. It's 100% waterproof and comes in black, orange and blue.
$129.99 On AMAZON CANADA
RENPHO Heated Eye Massager
Price: $79.99 (
$89.99)
Details: The RENPHO eye massager would make a great gift for anyone who stares at a screen for most of their day. Reviewers say it can relieve headaches and tension and even improve sleep. You can also check out RENPHO's deep tissue massage gun while you're at it, too.
$79.99 On AMAZON CANADA
JBL Live Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones
Price: $89.98 (
$149.98)
Details: These JBL headphones can easily connect to their devices via Bluetooth. They boast a battery life of 24 hours and will allow them to listen to their favourite music and make calls without the fuss of cords and cables. No one likes to spend an hour trying to untangle cords!
$89.98 On AMAZON CANADA
Ninja Foodi XL Deluxe Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
Price: $334.58
Details: The Ninja Foodi is a genius 12-in-1 appliance that'll allow them to pressure cook, air fry, steam, slow cook, sear, bake, broil, dehydrate, sous vide, reheat, keep warm and make yogurt to boot! It'll decrease the number of appliances they have by acting as an all-in-one product they can keep in the kitchen.
$334.58 On AMAZON CANADA
Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush
Price: $58.97 (
$79.99)
Details: The Philips Sonicare toothbrush is designed to remove up to seven-times the amount of plaque compared to a regular toothbrush. It has a timer that'll let them know that they've brushed long enough, and will hold a charge for up to 14 days at a time.