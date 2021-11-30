Trending Tags

These Beats Headphones Are $150 Off Right Now & It Might Be The Best Cyber Week Deal Ever

Just when you thought Cyber Monday was over! 👀

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are technically over, apparently you can still score a killer deal at The Source right now.

You can find a pair of top-rated Beats Solo3 On-Ear Wireless Headphones for $99.99. Now, I know that isn't necessarily cheap, but considering that their original price is $249.99, it's a total steal. You can get a pair in black, red or pink.

The Source has other Beats products on sale today, including a pair of Beats Flex In-Ear Wireless Earbuds for $79.99 (originally $89.99) and a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $199 (originally a whopping $399).

Beats Solo3 On-Ear Wireless Headphones

Price: $99.99 ($249.99)

Details: You can get $150 off a pair of Beats Solo3 On-Ear Wireless Headphones today! With up to 40 hours of battery life, you won't find yourself having to plug them in all the time to charge. And when you do have to charge them? With just five minutes of fast-fuel charging, you can get up to three hours of playtime so you'll never be without your Beats, even if you're in a hurry.

