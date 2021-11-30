7 Brands That Are Giving Back To Communities Across Canada & It's So Damn Inspiring
It's time to put our money where it matters.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Although Giving Tuesday originated in the U.S., it has quickly turned into a global generosity movement. Brands from all over are putting pen to paper and giving back to their communities in numerous ways.
After a full weekend of commercial spending, the organization aims to put the focus back on philanthropic spending. Today's the day to donate as much time and money as you can to your local charities, nonprofits, small businesses and community groups.
Here's a rundown of what a few brands in Canada are doing to give back today. It's easy to get involved yourself, and, in some cases, all it takes is a simple online purchase.
Toques From the Heart
Details: Founded in 2019 by three McMaster students, Toques From the Heart has a simple mission. For every toque purchased on their website, the company will also provide a toque to a Canadian experiencing homelessness. They're also collecting donated socks at dropoff locations in Mississauga and Hamilton now until December 19.
Find It On TOQUES FROM THE HEART
Our Place
Details: Our Place, the makers of the infamous Always Pan, will be donating two meals to Food Banks Canada for every purchase made for the remainder of 2021. The company's goal is to give people the food they need while also working on legislation that addresses the systemic causes of hunger.
Find It On OUR PLACE
Graydon Skincare
Brittany Barber | Narcity Media
Details: Based out of London, Ontario, Graydon Skincare offers plant-powered, vegan and cruelty-free ingredients to soothe and treat your skin. For every bottle of Full Moon Serum sold today, Graydon will donate $1 to Ocean Legacy Foundation, which is a globally-recognized, non-profit organization based in B.C. that aims to remove plastic from oceans and repurpose marine waste into fuel. Pretty awesome, eh?
Find It On GRAYDON SKINCARE
Herschel
Details: To celebrate Giving Tuesday in Canada, the popular accessories brand is donating 10% of all sales to youth arts education programs: Art Start in New York and VIBE Arts in Toronto. VIBE Arts is a charity that provides arts education and creative mentorship to young people in under-resourced communities.
Find It On HERSCHEL
Nordstrom Canada
Details: For the second year in a row, the retailer is supporting Operation Warm and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada as their holiday partners. Operation Warm is a nonprofit that provides new winter coats to kids in need, and BBBS works to provide life-changing mentoring experiences in over 1100 communities across Canada.
If you're shopping at Nordstrom Canada today, you have the opportunity to donate to these two organizations online at checkout. You can also schedule a $20 virtual Santa shat with proceeds going towards the two organizations.
Find It On NORDSTROM CANADA
Indigo
Details: This year, the retailer's organization, the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation, is providing a total of $500,000 to 50 elementary schools across Canada to help replenish their libraries. Since the foundation's conception in 2004, over $26 million has been raised so far!
Find It On INDIGO
Chickapea
Details: Instead of running Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals, the chickpea pasta company (you may have spotted products at Marshalls and Homesense) is donating 100% of sales today to the Community Food Centre, an organization that brings health, belonging and social justice to low-income communities across Canada through the power of food.