If You Need Gift Ideas For The 2021 Holidays, The Amazon Canada Gift Guides Are Where It's At

Books! Electronics! Home decor! Toys! 🎁

@nespresso.ca | Instagram, @fuji_instax_northamerica | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The holidays are right around the corner, which means it's time to come up with awesome gift ideas and pick out cute stocking stuffers for friends and family.

If you're not sure where to start — shopping can be so overwhelming sometimes — the Amazon Canada holiday gift guides can give you some inspiration.

Whether you're looking to shop for tech gifts, home gifts or wellness gifts to get us through the cold Canadian winter, these guides make it a little easier for you to find something special.

Small & Medium Business Gift Guide

Details: Did you know you can use Amazon Canada to shop locally? You can filter shops by province and find a ton of gems like Jacaranda Designs, a small business from Ontario that sells super cute handcrafted jewellery.

Find It On AMAZON CANADA

Electronics Gift Guide

Details: You can jead over to Amazon's electronic gift guide for tech gifts your friends and family will love, like the Fujifilm Instax Mini for $89.

Find It On AMAZON CANADA

Winter Wellness Gift Guide

Details: You can help your BFF get through Canada's cold winter with something listed on the Winter Wellness gift guide, like this sunbeam heated blanket for $44.99.

Find It On AMAZON CANADA

Home Gift Guide

Details: If you're shopping for someone who loves home decor and appliances, you can really impress them with something like a fancy Nespresso machine for $449.99.

Find It On AMAZON CANADA

Fashion Gift Guide

Details: From cozy sets to plush-knit sweaters, this gift guide has all sorts of comfy, must-have items from brands like Hanes and Levi's.

Find It On AMAZON CANADA

Beauty Gift Guide

Details: This gift guide covers everything from makeup to a Burt's Bees holiday gift set for $9.98. You can also shop daily essential skincare from popular brands like Neutrogena and Aveeno.

Find It On AMAZON CANADA

Books Gift Guide

Details: You can use this guide to find the latest best-selling books like An Unapologetic Cookbook by Joshua Weissman for $23.40.

Find It On AMAZON CANADA

Luxury Gift Guide

Details: If the person on your list is really into beauty products, check out this gift guide and treat them to something extra-special like Pureology hair products or a Burberry perfume.

Find It On AMAZON CANADA

Holiday Treats Gift Guide

Details: You can find all of the top-rated candies and chocolates in this guide — like a box of Ferrero Rocher chocolates or Hershey's chocolates.

Find It On AMAZON CANADA

Movies & TV Gift Guide

Details: This gift guide is loaded with all sorts of DVDs and box sets. If you don't know anyone who still owns a DVD player, you might want to consider getting them a subscription to Prime Video instead.

Find It On AMAZON CANADA

Music Gift Guide

Details: If you have vinyl collectors and music lovers in your life, check out this gift guide and pick something up like a Leonard Cohen LP for just $39.68.

Find It On AMAZON CANADA

Toys Gift Guide

Details: The holiday toy gift guide will give you tons of ideas for any kids (or kids-at-heart) in your life — like an epic LEGO set or a dollhouse.

Find It On AMAZON CANADA

Baby Gift Guide

Details: For any new parents in your circle, check out the baby gift guide for things like clothes, baby care or a Graco car seat and stroller for $389.99.

Find It On AMAZON CANADA

