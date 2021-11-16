Our Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide: Here's What We Want To Buy This Year
The list includes smartwatches, air fryers, electric blankets and more! 🎁
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
With only a few weeks left before the holiday season, many of us are in full-blown holiday shopping mode. But coming up with gift ideas can be hard so we wanted to see what people here at Narcity are looking to pick up.
Here's what we're looking to buy this holiday season for friends, family and ourselves.
Ninja Air Fryer
Price: $129.99 (
$189.99)
Details: A new air fryer was one of the most popular gifts and while we've talked about some of the best air fryers before, this beloved Ninja one is currently on sale. It has a multi-layer rack, non-stick coating and will make anyone's life in the kitchen so much easier.
$129.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Hamilton-Beach 6-Quart Slow Cooker
Price: $49.99 (
$53.97)
Details: Another popular kitchen wishlist item was a slow cooker and this one from Hamilton-Beach is a really budget-friendly option with five cook times and three temperature settings. The inner pot is dishwasher-friendly saving them a huge hassle.
$49.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Lumie Body Clock Active 250
Price: $169.26
Details: Like other sunrise alarm clocks, this Lumie light simulates outdoor lighting to help improve mood and energy. You can set up between 15 to 90 gradual sunsets or sunrises and it has multiple alarm sounds to choose from including radio.
$169.26 On AMAZON CANADA
Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch
Price: $429
Details: Wearable tech is all the rage right now and this brand new Fossil watch will help you stay on top of their health, phone notifications and sleep. It works with both iPhone and Android phones and is even swim-proof. You can also find an older 5E model on sale for $249 (originally $359).
$429 On FOSSIL
Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook 3
Price: $249.99 (
$349.99)
Details: A new Chromebook is a nice gift to treat yourself to so you can get into your favourite hobbies like graphic design and creative writing. This one has lightweight with 4 GB of RAM and looks super sleek.
$249.99 On BEST BUY
UGG 2-Pack Slouchy Ribbed Crew Socks
Price: $40
Details: You can't go wrong with cozy socks and Nordstrom Canada sells UGG knit socks in multicolour packs of two. You can also pick up these extra fuzzy ones for $25.
$40 On NORDSTROM CANADA
Roots Original Sweatpants
Price: $74
Details: You can never have too many sweatpants. This classic salt and pepper pair is comfy enough to wear at home and stylish enough to wear out. It has an adjustable waistband, pockets and ankle cuffs.
$74 On ROOTS
Lukasa Electric Throw Reversible Sherpa/Flannel Heated Blanket
Price: $84.99
Details: The one thing cozier than a soft blanket is a soft blanket that heats up. This one has three heat settings, is machine washable and can auto-shutoff after four hours. The blanket includes sherpa on one side and brushed flannel on the other.
$84.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Flexispot V9 Pro Home Office Height Adjustable Cycle Desk Bike
Price: $539.99
Details: If sitting for hours on end has you or a loved one feeling restless, this viral desk bike is the whole package. They can get their workout in while getting their work done, productivity to the max!
$539.99 On FLEXISPOT
Dyson Vacuum
Price: $599.99
Details: For the person who's always working their butt off, you can gift them the convenience of cord-free vacuuming. This Dyson is sleek, converts to a hand vacuum and works on both hard floors and carpet, making it the home appliance of their dreams.
$599.99 On DYSON CANADA
Indigo Sherpa Backrest
Price: $99.50
Details: This sherpa backrest is soft, cozy and perfect for the person who likes to read to watch TV in bed. It even has a pocket to hold their phone or remote.
$99.50 On INDIGO
Carhartt Relaxed Fit Washed Duck Sherpa-Lined Utility Jacket
Price: $129.99+
Details: Winter coats are a coveted item so we thought this Carhartt jacket was a great option to gift the guy in your life. It comes in four versatile colours (light brown, dark brown, grey, and black), is lined with warm sherpa and comes in regular and tall sizes small to 4XL.
$129.99+ On CARHARTT
BobaBox Milk Tea Bubble Tea DIY Box Kit
Price: $30
Details: For the person who always has a bubble tea in hand, why not get them this DIY kit from Vancouver-based BobaBox? It comes with everything they need to make the delicious drink at home plus a reusable tumbler.
$30 On ETSY
Yo Sox Novelty Socks
Price: $6+
Details: Canadian company Yo Sox makes novelty socks for every person you have an inside joke with. These socks also make excellent stocking stuffers!
$6+ On THE BAY
Hyperice Hypervolt GO Percussion Massage Device
Price: $269
Details: This splurge-worthy massage gun is a perfect gift for that person who's always suffering from achy muscles. It has three speed settings, two interchangeable heads and it's cordless so they can use it on the go.
$269 On BEST BUY
Collectible Items
Price: Varies
Details: If you know someone who is really into collectible or limited edition footwear, StockX is a huge online auction where you can bid on the rarest shoes, bags and more.