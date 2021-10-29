Trending Tags

This Sunrise Alarm Clock Can Help If Waking Up Is Not Your Strong Suit

Rise and shine, everyone! ☀️

Rui G. Santos | Dreamstime, Evgenyatamanenko | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The world is divided into two groups of people: those who can get up at the crack of dawn like it's NBD and those who need an entire army's help to get out from under the covers.

The fact that the sun doesn't rise until almost 8 a.m. now in parts of Canada nmakes waking up that much harder.

A sunrise alarm clock can help you wake up more naturally. It doesn't use sound like a traditional alarm clock. Instead, it wakes you up by mimicking a sunrise. A lot of stores like Bed Bath & Beyond sell them but they cost over anywhere from $100 to $200.

We found this Cadrim Wake Up Alarm Clock With Natural Sunrise Simulation on Amazon for $62.99 and it's got a ton of great reviews.

Amazon Canada

Once you set the alarm, it will wake you up by gradually changing colour and brightness. It's an effective way of waking up without being jolted out of a deep sleep. It also comes with a bunch of natural sounds you can program, too, like birds chirping and ocean waves. It makes a huge difference to wake up to something soothing in the background.

If you're looking for something more cost-effective, the Verilux HappyLight is only $39.99 on Amazon Canada. It's small and portable so you can move it around from room to room. This light therapy lamp is proven to improve sleep, focus, energy and mood.

If you feel like splurging, you can get this super cool HoMedics SoundSpa Sunrise Clock for $114 on Urban Outfitters. It's designed to do it all with a built-in clock, Bluetooth speakers and a sound machine with eight relaxing sounds.

Cadrim Wake Up Alarm Clock With Natural Sunrise Simulation

Amazon Canada

Price: $62.99

Details: If you're having a hard time getting out of bed in the morning, this light therapy lamp can help. It's designed to simulate a sunrise so you can wake up more naturally and feel energized and ready to tackle the day.

$62.99 On AMAZON CANADA

