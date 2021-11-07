Daylight Saving Time Is Ending In Canada & Here Are 8 Ways To Boost Your Mood During Darker Days
Have you ever tried light therapy or a weighted blanket?
The days are starting to feel shorter and by the time you're done work or school, it may already be dark outside. Paired with the colder temperatures, it's going to be a real bummer when daylight saving time ends this Sunday, November 8.
If you have a hard time adjusting to the time change, here are eight things you can do so you can feel better and get a good night's sleep.
Snuggle up in a weighted blanket
Details: Weighted blankets feel extremely comforting and can help ease anxiety. While you can find some affordable weighted blankets on Amazon Canada, there are other brands like Hush Blankets that sell high-quality blankets that are extra-soft yet cooling at the same time. You can use code NARCITY to save $30 off your purchase.
Create "longer days" with a light therapy lamp
Details: With the sun going down as early as 4 p.m., it can get really dark and gloomy in your home. You can give your body the illusion of longer daylight with a light therapy lamp. My favourite ones are the Verilux HappyLight Luxe because it has multiple brightness and colour settings, and this Shein Sunset Lamp because it reminds me of a summer golden hour. You could also try this sunset alarm clock to help you wake up when it's still dark outside.
Keep restless hands busy with a fidget ring
Details: If you find yourself extra fidgety being stuck indoors, then a special ring can help. This handmade anxiety ring from JAringsShop on Etsy has beads you can play with. These spinning rings from Amazon Canada are like a fidget spinner you can wear. There are these spiky rings from Amazon Canada are nice to massage your fingers with.
Start journaling
Details: Staying positive can be difficult around this time of year but writing down your thoughts can help you clear your mind. You can try a guided journal like the five-minute journal on Indigo or this blank bullet journal on Amazon Canada that you can be more creative with.
Consider taking a supplement
Details: With less sunlight, you're getting less vitamin D in your body which can make you feel more tired and sluggish. Check with your healthcare provider to see if you're deficient in any vitamins or minerals and get their advice before taking anything new. Wellness sites like LuckyVitamin and Well.ca have a variety of supplement options that are super affordable.
Make your space extra cozy
Details: It's completely normal to want to hibernate RN but making your space really comfy and cozy can totally boost your mood. These night sky projector lights are popular for making your room feel like a dreamy escape and you can't go wrong with some aromatherapy or candles (this wood-wick one from Simons is designed to sound like a crackling fireplace) to set the vibes.
Allow yourself time to relax
Details: It's totally okay to just do nothing but watch a bunch of TV all day. It can be easy to feel like you need to be productive all the time, but give yourself the space to just straight up chill if that's what you need. If you have a hard time unwinding, you can download a wellness app like Headspace to help you slow things down.
Plan a few things to look forward to
Details: Having a couple of events or activities planned in advance during the winter can force you to get out of the house. You can browse through sites like TicketMaster and VividSeats to find any concerts, sports games and other events near you. You can also check Booking to find a cozy chalet for a weekend getaway or Get Your Guide to find seasonal things to do in your city.