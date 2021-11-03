Trending Tags

Daylight Saving Time Ends In Canada This Week But Some Places Won't Turn Back The Clock

Could this be the last time change we have?

Yasin Hasan | Unsplash, Martin Bendico | Unsplash

Clocks are set to fall back an hour on November 7 as daylight saving time ends, but there are quite a few spots in Canada that won't actually have time changes at all!

With the switch back to standard time approaching, some places including Ontario and B.C. are toying with the idea of getting rid of changing the clocks twice a year like others already have.

Back in 2020, Yukon had its last time change ever when the clocks sprung forward to daylight saving time on March 8.

According to Time and Date, the other spots in Canada without the yearly time changes in March and November are most of Saskatchewan, some places in eastern Quebec, Southampton Island in Nunavut, parts of northwestern Ontario and certain locations in B.C.

A week before the clocks will be falling back, some Bell customers woke up to an incorrect time change on their phones. Some people wondered if the error was related to daylight saving time, but the company did not confirm that theory.

