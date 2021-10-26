Ontario's Daylight Saving Time Could Still End For Good & An Ottawa MPP Isn't Giving Up
The MPP is asking New York to agree to end daylight saving time.
Are you ready for darker days ahead? Ontario MPP Jeremy Roberts isn't as he continues his fight to end daylight saving time and make daylight time permanent year-round.
Ontario is set to wind back the clock one hour for daylight saving time on November 7 at 2 a.m., which means Ontarians will have less daylight in their evenings but an extra hour of sleep.
Earlier this week, I sent a letter to Governor Hochul of New York State, urging her to bring in new legislation to make Daylight Time the permanent year-round time
I am hopeful that this year's fall back will be the last time Ontarian's have to change their clocks. #StopTheClock pic.twitter.com/bAJC1t5ObU
— Jeremy Roberts (@JR_Ottawa) October 1, 2021
Roberts took to Twitter to share a letter he sent to New York State Governor Kathy Hochul asking her to follow suit and support his cause by ending daylight saving time in New York.
"In this spirit, I am asking your administration to support the introduction of similar legislation to end the bi-annual time change in New York State," reads the letter.
The MPP claims that turning the clocks back an hour has been linked to an increase in depression and an increase in collisions.
In November 2020, the legislative assembly of Ontario passed Robert's Bill 214 to end bi-annual time changes and make standard time the year-round time. However, before the clock changes can end, New York and Quebec must agree.
However, Robers seems confident that the change will take place in the near future. "I am hopeful that this year's fall back will be the last time Ontarian's have to change their clocks," he stated.